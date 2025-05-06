Phainon Path and Element Revealed in Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Drip Marketing

Phainon is the most mysterious character in Honkai Star Rail. He is also one of the main characters in the Amphoreus arc. It is evident that the story of Amphoreus is tied closely to Phainon’s past, especially his connection with Cyrene. Now, Hoyoverse has revealed Phainon’s Drip Marketing for HSR 3.4, and it reveals more secrets about him, including the character’s release date.

Phainon Drip Marketing in Honkai Star Rail

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@HonkaiStarRail)

Phainon’s Drip Marketing reveals him to be a 5-star Physical damage type character of the Destruction path in Honkai Star Rail. His Drip Marketing again mentions him as the Nameless Hero, who is a Chrysos Heir carrying the Coreflame of “Worldbearing.”

As we have known already, Phainon is from Aedes Elysiae, a remote village said to be isolated from the world, and one that only lives on in cryptic legends.

Nameless hero, the Chrysos Heir carrying the Coreflame of Worldbearing, you must memorize the ideals of all worlds, carry the fate of multitudes, and bring the first light of dawn to the new world — “But should dawn have never existed, let the fires of rage burn this body to ashes and transform into the blazing sun of tomorrow!”

Interestingly, there is no mention of Cyrene, Phainon’s childhood friend, in Honkai Star Rail 3.4’s Drip Marketing. There are a ton of secrets about Phainon in Amphoreus, especially related to his home village.

With Phainon featuring in Honkai Star Rail 3.4 banners, we could learn more about his past in the upcoming HSR 3.3 update, which is expected to be released on May 21, 2025.

Phainon will be released on July 2, 2025, confirmed by Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Drip Marketing. He will be obtainable from the limited 5-star character Event Warp (banner). Weirdly, Honkai Star Rail 3.4 will also feature the Fate Stay Night collab, which will also add two new 5-star characters to the game — Archer and Saber.

It would be interesting to see how both the banners work together, but one thing is confirmed that you will need more Stellar Jades. Check our Honkai Star Rail codes list to obtain free Stellar Jades for the upcoming update.

So, are you ready to play as Phainon in Honkai Star Rail 3.4? Tell us your theories on who Phainon is in the comments below.