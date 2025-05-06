Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Livestream Date and Time Announced

Honkai Star Rail 3.2 is currently in its second phase, featuring Anaxa in the banners alongside Dr. Ratio. With very few days left until Honkai Star Rail 3.3, HSR players are waiting hungrily for any update, which Hoyoverse has finally answered. Hoyoverse has finally announced the HSR 3.3 livestream’s date and time, and it is right around the corner. Here is everything you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Livestream Date and Time.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@HonkaiStarRail)

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Special Broadcast is scheduled for May 9, 2025, at 19:30 (UTC+8). The update is titled The Fall at Dawn’s Rise, and the special broadcast will reveal all the necessary details about the update.

Among the various information, the abilities of Hyacine and Cipher will take center stage in the HSR 3.3 livestream, as they are the two new characters being added to the game.

Furthermore, expect information about the next Trailblazing mission in Amphoreus, which will likely be about reclaiming Aquila’s coreflame, the Titan of Sky. Hyacine will take the center stage as she is the Chrysos’ Heir after Aquila’s coreflame, and they will likely be helped by Cipher in locating the titan of the Sky.

The livestream also release three new redeem codes worth 300 Stellar Jades, which will be added in our HSR codes list. Other than that, expect information about the upcoming events and hopefully some additional information on the Fate Stay Night collab.

So, excited about Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Livestream? Tell us what you are most excited for in the upcoming update down in the comment section.