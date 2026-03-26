PAYDAY Is Teasing a Fortnite Collab Again and This Time It May Finally Happen

Fortnite is no stranger when it comes to collaborating with popular video games. All the iconic characters from Kratos to Master Chief have entered the world of Fortnite through extraordinary collabs. In line with all the video game crossovers so far, fans have been pleading with Epic Games for a crossover with the legendary heist coop shooter game, Payday. The Payday team has been teasing a crossover with Fortnite since 2021, but this time, the Payday x Fortnite collab can soon become a reality.

PAYDAY x Fortnite Crossover is Finally Coming to Chapter 7

The official X account of Payday posted on their page, asking the heisters whether they were interested in the idea of the famous Payday gang dropping into the Fortnite world out of the blue today. Unlike previous times when the team teased a collab, the chances of Fortnite x Payday crossover happening soon are at an all-time high, as this time the devs look serious.

Image Credit: PayDay Team (via X/@PAYDAYGame)

Both the Fortnite and Payday players are swarming the comments section and praying to the gods to let this collab between Payday and Fortnite finally happen. If what the Payday team is teasing is true, then we might get to see the new skins of the iconic heist gang, including Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf in Fortnite.

Imagine dropping into the game with the whole squad rocking the outfits of the Payday gang, now that’s what we call a dream Fortnite collab. When one user asked the team, “Would you have them all as one bundle?, the Payday team replied, “I’m listening and writing down ideas you guys might have.”

This answer all but confirms that the Payday team is open to collaboration and is currently exploring different ideas for a crossover with the ever-popular Fortnite. While many fans of both games are on board with this idea, some are expressing their opposition as Epic Games recently laid off over 1000 employees, including the most important devs.

Nevertheless, the majority of the fans are interested in seeing a collab between Fortnite and Payday. After all the teasings for half a decade, let’s hope that Payday finally does a collab with Fortnite very soon. In the meantime, do you like to see a Payday x Fortnite collab or not? Let us know in the comments below.