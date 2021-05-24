Oppo finally launched its official online store in India on May 7 with exclusive deals and offers for its fans. Now, as India experiences one of the worst waves of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese giant has announced that its customers can now order Oppo products directly via WhatsApp and get them delivered to their doorstep.

The company announced the new service recently to offer an easy, at-home shopping experience to its customers. So, starting today, you can simply send a WhatsApp text containing the name of the current Indian state you are in, along with the pin code of your location to +91-9871502777. You will then receive a call back from the nearest retail store selling Oppo products.

The move is to secure the company’s long-term Omni-channel shopping strategy to support offline retailers and partners selling Oppo products through an online initiative. As a result, this initiative will help boost the sale of products in offline stores, supporting them during these trying times.

Moreover, WhatsApp support for ordering Oppo products also increases the chance of people opting for the brand as most of the Indian population is under lockdown due to the second wave of Coronavirus in the country. So, an easy ordering solution like this might give Oppo the market advantage over other brands.

Apart from this, Oppo also recently announced to extend the repair warranty of all its products until June 30, 2021, applicable to products whose warranty expires during the lockdown period. Furthermore, the company unveiled the MyOppoApp for its users to connect with the Oppo community for their queries and issues.