Opera Crypto Browser Now Available on iOS

Having launched its crypto browser on Windows, Mac, and Android earlier this year, Opera has now brought the browser to iOS. Web3 and crypto adopters can now start using Opera’s crypto browser on iPhones.

Opera Crypto Browser Launches on iOS

Opera’s crypto browser offers an integrated non-custodial crypto wallet that supports Ethereum, Polygon, and Celo blockchain ecosystems. You can use the browser to buy crypto, access decentralized exchanges, Web3-based NFTs, and gaming Dapps including over 7,000 Polygon-based services. Furthermore, the browser lets you restore any Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible wallet to the native Opera wallet. The company hopes to add more blockchain integrations in the foreseeable future.

Among other features, the browser comes with a news and data aggregator that the company calls Crypto Corner. With Crypto Corner, you can view crypto-related updates, asset prices, gas fees, events, airdrops, and podcasts. The browser also packs a native ad and tracker blocker, and a pop-up blocker. In addition, it promises crypto mining protection and even a cookie dialogue blocker.

“The interest in Web3 is continuing to grow. The Opera Crypto Browser Project was built to simplify the Web3 user experience that has often been bewildering for mainstream users. Opera believes Web3 has to be easy to use in order to reach its full potential and a mass adoption,” says Opera’s Jorgen Arnesen in a blog post.

As mentioned above, you can now download Opera’s crypto browser on iOS via App Store. You can check out the browser from the link below. The browser is also available for Mac, Windows, and Android platforms.

Download Opera Crypto Browser (iOS)