One Piece Studio Launches Toei Games, First Reveal Coming Soon

The Japanese animation studio, Toei Animation, has announced a brand new gaming division called Toei Games in a recent press release announcement online. The hit studio behind some of the massive global hits like One Piece and Dragon Ball Z is now entering the arena of gaming, focused on creating original titles for its massive worldwide audience. Here’s everything we know about it.

Toei Company Launches Toei Games to Create Original Gaming IPs

For decades, the Toei Company has been a cornerstone of Japanese entertainment, particularly known for releasing the iconic anime series One Piece, Dragon Ball Z movies, Digimon, and so on. Now, the company is taking its years of storytelling legacy in a completely new direction.

A new in-house gaming segment called Toei Games has been launched by the animation company, and it stands alongside the well-established pillars of TV content and live events. While announcing the new division, Fumio Yoshimura, President and CEO of Toei, shared the company’s long-term vision in a press release where he said, “We intend to clearly position this business as a “new pillar” alongside the fields that have been Toei’s mainstays such as movies, television, and events.”

Image Credit: Toei Games/Toei Animation

Yoshimura said that this was a move centered on the group’s long-term vision called “TOEI NEW WAVE 2033” where the company will focus on delivering stories created by their studio to the world. Contributing to this vision, their upcoming gaming business is said to be a massive catalyst of growth in the global markets.

If you’re wondering if we’ll get a faithful One Piece or a Dragon Ball game from the newly formed division at Toei, we may have some bad news for you. Talking about its products under the new division, Yoshimura said, “Toei Games aims to create entirely new IPs from scratch, rather than simply utilizing existing IPs.”

This means that players won’t likely get to see a video game recreation of any of the previously recognized Toei IPs as the games will rather focus on new stories and characters that have never been seen before.

The first lineup of projects from Toei Games will be revealed on April 24, 2026. While the initial rollout will focus on PC gaming through platforms like Steam, the company plans to expand its games on consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Another notable detail in Toei Company’s announcement was its plans to collaborate with video game creators overseas who will help bring a diverse range of ideas to the games.

So, would you love to hear about any games related to the One Piece arcs? What games do you think might be revealed in the upcoming announcements? Tell us in the comments below.