One Piece Fans Are Willing to Spend Over $100,000 to Retrieve Oda’s Secret Ending from the Ocean

Within days after Eiichiro Oda’s announcement of a treasure box containing the truth about the One Piece treasure had been buried somewhere beneath the ocean, the author inadvertently kicked off a great pirate era in the real world. For the first time in history, the truth about the One Piece treasure remains within reach, so longtime fans of the One Piece series have begun a serious treasure hunt for the chest containing the One Piece’s ending.

In a matter of days, One Piece fans have connected with experts in geography, oceanography, etc to determine the location and are now willing to spend over $100K to be the first to claim the One Piece Treasure box buried under the ocean.

Fans Are Setting Sail Across the Seas to Find the One Piece Treasure Chest

To celebrate the legendary landmark of the One Piece manga reaching 600 million copies in circulation worldwide, a special One Piece project was revealed. It was a brilliant marketing campaign to the excitement among fans about the ending of the One Piece series. What started as a fun event has turned into a worldwide treasure hunt now. A new X account named One Piece Hunter is doing a fan-led investigation, and they seem to have already cracked the location of the treasure chest:

Well, it seemed like a fun game of GeoGuessr among fans at first. But after narrowing down the potential location in Sagami Bay, the investigating account has confirmed that they are now looking to rent a submersible research vessel, namely ‘Shinkai 6500’, from the JAMSTEC (Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology). The X user further claimed that the cost of running this operation would be 15 million Yen ($95K) per day, including charter fees, fuel fees, and so on.

Now this is a staggering amount of money needed to keep the mission running. Luckily, the One Piece Hunter account is already getting funded with the launch of a crypto token. As word of an extensive search for the One Piece treasure is spreading like wildfire, they can potentially start a fundraiser soon.

The One Piece Hunter account is documenting their progress so far and sharing it on the X platform. Recently, they have contacted JAMSTEC services regarding the submersible research vessel. If they can rent one and with people backing them up, it can take only a certain number of weeks to get their hands on the treasure chest Oda buried under the ocean.

Things Could Spiral Out of Control Soon for One Piece Fans

Now this massive treasure hunt seems like a clever and entertaining idea, but we are missing the clear picture. First of all, the underwater search poses a safety risk, and the author wouldn’t have wanted his fans to discover the treasure chest, risking their lives. Secondly, even if someone finds the One Piece treasure and it is real, then that would entirely spoil the three decades of adventure.



There is already a massive problem in the manga industry: the spoiler leak culture. Thus, spoilers about One Piece’s ending would spread across social media platforms at lightning speed. Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of One Piece, said: “I don’t want to know where the treasure is! I don’t wanna know if the treasure exists or not! We’ve put all our lives on the line and set out to sea, even though we don’t know anything. I’d rather give up being a pirate than have the old guy tell us stuff now. I won’t go on a boring adventure!”

Just like our favorite rubbery hero, fans who have been following the One Piece series all their life don’t want to uncover the truth about One Piece’s ending locked in the treasure box. In fact, we all want the opposite to happen, where we want to see it get destroyed, as that’s what our captain would want us to do.

The treasure hunt has just begun, and the popular creator Ishowspeed has already expressed interest in doing a livestream of locating the One Piece treasure himself. Mr. Beast, the biggest content creator on the planet, has become a One Piece fan recently, and he might also join this treasure hunt.

Whatever the case may be, there is a safety risk, and the possibility of One Piece ending getting leaked on the internet even before the manga reaches its end naturally. As true One Piece fans, we hope the truth stays buried somewhere in the ocean until the right day comes.

That said, what do you think about One Piece fans setting sail to discover the treasure containing One Piece's ending?