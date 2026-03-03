One Piece: Oda Finally Reveals the Truth Behind Shanks’ Controversial Meeting With the Five Elders

Nearly a decade ago, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda dropped the bombshell that the fan-favorite Shanks held a secret meeting with the Gorosei to talk about ‘a certain pirate.’ Since then, countless theories and memes emerged online calling Shanks a traitor, and he will end up as an antagonist in the endgame of One Piece. However, the major revelation of Shanks’ twin brother, Shamrock, in the Elbaf arc, made us rethink whether it was really Shanks who met the Gorosei. We don’t have to debate about which one of the twins met the Five Elders anymore, as Oda finally settles the debate in the latest SBS of One Piece Volume 114.

Oda Confirms Shamrock Met the Five Elders, Not Shanks

Thankfully, one of the readers asked the important question of “Was that hooded figure talking to the Five Elders during the Levely (Reverie) about a certain pirate actually Shanks, or was it Shamrock?” Fortunately, Oda decided to answer the question directly by saying “it was Figarland Shamrock“ all along, and didn’t continue to keep us in the dark with a cryptic answer.

So, it is now officially confirmed that Shanks’s twin, Shamrock, was the one who held a secret meeting with the Five Elders, but Oda hasn’t shared anything about the pirate he was talking to them.

Image Credit: Jump Comics (via X/@pewpiece)

The author even pointed out that the One Piece anime made a mistake of having Shuichi Ikeda (Shanks’ voice actor) voice Shamrock during his meeting with the Five Elders back then, as he forgot to convey the twist that it is Shanks’ twin to the One Piece anime staff. Now, Oda seems happy that he has the perfect voice for Shamrock, as Kenjiro Tsuda has been cast as Shanks’ twin brother in the One Piece anime starting from the Elbaf arc.

Had the One Piece anime team picked a different voice actor for the most controversial scene in the past, we would have gotten a clue that it wasn’t Shanks, and it was someone else. For years, Shanks was slandered as a rat by the One Piece community. Now, this is a victory for the group of people who believed in Shanks all this time.

We are now actively heading into the final saga of One Piece, and thankfully, Oda has put one of the biggest One Piece mysteries to rest. That said, did you always believe that it was Shanks, or did you have someone else in mind? Let us know in the comments below.