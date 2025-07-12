One Piece Episode 1136 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

After shattering the fans’ hearts over the last two months, Kuma’s tragic backstory is finally reaching its conclusion in the One Piece anime. Bonney is seen setting sail to find her father, who was seen in Luffy’s Windmill village. If you can’t wait to witness what the final moments in Kuma’s past will look like, check out the release date and time for One Piece Episode 1136 for your region here.

The upcoming One Piece episode is one of the eagerly anticipated episodes of the year, as it will end the flashback and close the chapter of Kuma’s backstory.

One Piece episode 1136, titled “Kuma’s Life,” is scheduled to be released on July 13, 2025, at 8:45 AM PT (or 11:45 AM ET). Check out the dates and times for select popular regions here:

Release time in the US: 8:45 AM PT on July 13, 2025

8:45 AM PT on July 13, 2025 Release time in the UK: 4:45 PM BST on July 13, 2025

4:45 PM BST on July 13, 2025 Release time in Australia: 2:45 AM AEST on July 14, 2025

2:45 AM AEST on July 14, 2025 Release time in the Philippines: 11:45 PM PHT on July 13, 2025

11:45 PM PHT on July 13, 2025 Release time in India: 09:15 PM IST on July 13, 2025

One Piece Episode 1136 Countdown Timer

If you wish to avoid time zone conversions, here is a countdown timer for you to stay on track of the upcoming One Piece episode 1136:

One Piece Episode 1136 Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds One Piece Episode 1136 is out now! Watch the latest episode on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

What to Expect from One Piece Episode 1136?

After his trip to Windmill Village on orders from the World Government, Kuma has now returned to Egghead Island to carry out the final phase of his cyborg transformation. On the other hand, Bonney, who couldn’t hold back from meeting her father, set sail to find him under the banner of the Bonney Pirates.

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@Eiichiro_Staff)

The next episode will mark the end of Bartholomew Kuma’s backstory, and therefore, it will feature the final moments of Kuma before he is transformed into a soulless robot.

Without spoiling the story further, we highly recommend watching the upcoming episode after it becomes available to stream in your region. So, share your predictions for One Piece episode 1136 down in the comments below.