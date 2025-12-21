One Piece Anime: Elbaf Arc’s Release Date Revealed Along With a Teaser at Jump Festa 2026

We have one more final episode left in the Egghead arc of the One Piece anime, premiering on the last weekend of 2025. But it’s no longer a secret that the Straw Hat Pirates will set sail for the homeland of the giants next. Earlier this year, the One Piece anime staff confirmed that we will be sailing to Elbaf next year after a three-month break. With the One Piece anime transitioning to a seasonal format starting in 2026, everyone has been anticipating the release date of the first cour of the Elbaf arc, and it was finally revealed today at the Jump Festa 2026 event.

The most-awaited Elbaf arc will premiere in the One Piece anime on April 5, 2026, starting with episode 1156. A new key visual and teaser for the Elbaf arc featuring the Straw Hats ending up in a mysterious Lego-esque land has been revealed today as well. You can check out the Elbaf teaser below:

As revealed earlier, hereafter every episode of One Piece will adapt only one chapter of the manga, maintaining a 1:1 faithful adaptation. This change was necessary to widen and maintain the gap between the manga and the anime.

The Egghead arc kicked off the Final Saga on a high note, and trust me, the Elbaf arc is about to take the anime to greater heights than ever before. That said, do you think the Elbaf arc will live up to the fans’ expectations? Let us know in the comments below.