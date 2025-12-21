Akane-banashi Anime Gets a New Trailer and Release Window at Jump Festa 2026

Takamasa Moue and Yuuki Suenaga’s Akane-banashi drama manga has quickly become a fan-favorite among shonen fans since its debut. Now, Akane-banashi is finally getting an anime adaptation after years of waiting. Studio Zexcs announced the happy news earlier this year with a teaser, and the anime has been scheduled for a 2026 release. It is one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2026, and so fans have eagerly awaited to learn the confirmed release date of Akane-banashi.

Although we didn’t get a release date, Studio Zexcs announced the release window for Akane-banashi along with a new trailer today at the Jump Super Stage. Akane-banashi anime is scheduled for Spring 2026 release, i.e., in April 2026, and you can watch the trailer below:

A new key visual has also been released today, featuring the main characters of the Akane-banashi series. The voice actors behind the main characters have also been revealed today, including Anna Nagase as Akane Ousaki, Rie Takahashi as Hikaru Koragi, Takuya Eguchi as Karashi Nerimaya, Chiaki Kobayashi as Koguma Arakawa, Yohei Asakami as Kanaji Arakawa, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Maikeru Arakawa, and many more.

Image Credit: Studio Zexcs (via X/@akanebanashi_PR)

2026 is shaping up to be yet another great year for anime fans, where action-heavy titles will take the crown. But don’t overlook Akane-banashi, as it is going to be the dark horse anime title of 2026. That said, is Akane-banashi on your 2026 must-watch anime radar or not? Let us know in the comments below.