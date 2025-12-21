Black Clover Season 2 Receives First Trailer at Jump Festa 2026 And There’s an Improvement in Animation Quality

Black Clover is one of the most popular franchises out there, and Jump Festa 2026 treated the fandom to a full-length trailer and a key visual for the new anime titled “Second Season 2.” The original anime ended abruptly in 2021, and since then, fans have been awaiting updates. So, now that the celebrated event has finally unveiled the first trailer of Black Clover Season 2 and a key visual, fans are more hopeful than ever for the return of Asta and the Black Bulls.

Black Clover Second Season Will Premiere in 2026 on Crunchyroll

Black Clover TV Anime 2nd Season PV.



Series will be broadcasting in 2026. pic.twitter.com/hhHi0T4QxM — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 21, 2025

Black Cover, the new anime, or you can say the second season, will be released on Crunchyroll in 2026. Produced by Studio Pierrot, it will continue Asta’s story and adapt the major parts of the manga that have never been on screen before. Previously, the news of the anticipated project came in July 2025. Back then, we also learned that the anime would come sometime in 2026. At that time, it turned out to be a leak rather than an official announcement. However, Jump Festa 2026 proved that the information was accurate.

The long-awaited chapters’ trailer shows Asta’s growth, heightening the higher stakes of the anime. As expected, the video doesn’t tease major things, but it surely raised every fan’s expectations by showcasing an improvement in the production quality, hinting at the grand return of the anime.

This year’s Jump Festa has been truly special for fans awaiting the return of the beloved Asta for a long time. Well, the announcement marks the true return of the anime series, with new, powerful villains and Asta’s journey finally making sense. The trailer promised loyal fans that this time, the anime would cement its place among the biggest shonen anime titles once again.