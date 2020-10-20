First unveiled in China earlier last month, HMD Global is now set to make its latest audio accessories available in the global market. The new Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones E2100, along with E3500 TWS earbuds, is being launched in Europe.

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones E2100: Specifications

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones E2100 boast an over-ear design with soft PU leather earcups for long, comfortable listening sessions. The outside features a clean, minimal anodized black metal finish with the Nokia branding on top. The headband is foldable and enables you to easily pack them away in your backpack when not in use. They weigh just under 200 grams (~197grams).

These headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers to deliver ‘powerful bass, full mid-range, and pitch-perfect high notes,’ as per the official product listing. They will pair to your smartphone over Bluetooth 5.0 and are said to offer up to 40 hours of music playback via the 500mAh battery onboard. The headphones also include a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired playback when the battery runs out.

You don’t have any touch controls onboard and will only find volume controls on the side of the earcups. Nokia also enables you to call upon any voice assistant, Google Assistant or Siri, with ease.

Price and Availability

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones E1200 have been priced at 59 euros (~Rs. 5,100) and will be available in a single Black color. They will be available globally in November 2020.