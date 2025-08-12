Home > News > Noah Centineo to Play Young Rambo in an Upcoming Rambo Origin Movie by Lionsgate

Noah Centineo to Play Young Rambo in an Upcoming Rambo Origin Movie by Lionsgate

Shashank Shakya
Noah Centineo
Image Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock
In Short
  • Noah Centineo has been cast to portray a younger John Rambo.
  • This movie will be the origin story of Rambo carrying out during the Vietnam War.
  • The movie is set to begin filming in 2026 but we don't have any concrete plot details as of now.

If you are big on action movies, there is a good chance that no matter what generation you belong to, the name of John Rambo will certainly make you raise your eyebrows. Now, while Rambo has had a massively successful run with Sylvester Stallone, one thing fans always complained about is not witnessing the origin story of this beloved Green Beret, and it looks like that is about to change. Noah Centineo has been cast to play a young John Rambo in an upcoming origin story movie, and here is everything you should know about this.

John Rambo
Image Credit: Lionsgate Movies (via Amazon)

In a recent update via Deadline, it has been revealed that Lionsgate is developing another Rambo movie, but this one will be different. In the upcoming Rambo movie, Noah Centineo has been cast as a young John Rambo who will follow the iconic character’s origin story through the Vietnam War. According to Deadline, the movie is projected to begin filming in 2026, the same year as The Batman Part 2, but its plot is being kept under wraps.

Jalmari Helander will direct the movie and is being penned by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Playing Rambo could either turn out to be Noah Centineo’s biggest project of his career. This character is way too popular among the masses, and if he fails to deliver, things can go sideways, real quick. What do you think? Will Noah be able to pull off the character? Let us know in the comments.

