Nioh 3 Already Peaks at 70k Concurrent Steam Players On Release Day

After turning heads with arguably the most content-stuffed demo to ever hit Steam, Nioh 3 has officially released to critical acclaim. Team Ninja’s latest title looks to have struck a chord with critics and players alike, garnering unanimous praise for its satisfying spin on the soulslike formula. The game is also ascending the concurrent player charts at a rapid rate, and currently has more players than both Elden Ring Nightreign, and Where Winds Meet.

Nioh 3 Sets a New Benchmark For Team Ninja’s Franchise

Nioh 3 is easily Team Ninja’s most successful Steam release yet, as it has accumulated a peak of over 70,000 concurrent players on the platform. For comparison, that figure is several times larger than the peak player counts of both Rise of the Ronin and Ninja Gaiden 4 combined. The title also sits on a ‘Very Positive’ rating, thanks to 81% of player reviews praising the soulslike.

Image Credit: Koei Tecmo

This is despite a rocky PC launch that is rife with optimization issues. Even in the positive reviews, users have called out absurdly high CPU/GPU usage that can cause frequent stutters and tank the framerate. Team Ninja’s releases have historically struggled on the optimization front despite packing visuals that are far from cutting-edge. Nevertheless, there’s plenty of meat on Nioh 3’s bones, which is why many players are overlooking the PC port’s shortcomings for now.

The soulslike improves on the franchise’s signature combat system by introducing new stances and a Style Shift mechanic. This allows players to chain together stylish moves with ease, while pairing nicely with the expanded Skill Trees.

Of course, the greatest feather in Nioh 3’s cap is the move to semi-open world zones. In a shift that’s likely inspired by Elden Ring, the game drops you into these stunning open fields that are dotted with enemies, locations, chests, mysteries, and much more. There’s always an enjoyable distraction around the corner, eagerly waiting for your arrival. Most of these encounters are also quite rewarding, which only feeds into that addictive loop of curiosity and discovery.

Seeing as it took 20 hours for players to wrap up the demo, it’s no surprise that the full package is a veritable banquet of content. You can easily expect at least 50 hours of gameplay for the main story, while completionists can look forward to a 90-hour excursion.

With all that being said, has Nioh 3 caught your eye? Let us know in the comments below.