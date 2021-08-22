While Nintendo Switch consoles come with Bluetooth support, the portable handheld gaming machines only allow users to pair compatible gaming controllers using the wireless pairing technology. However, if you ever wanted to connect your wireless headphones or TWS earbuds to your Switch, you would know that Nintendo did not provide support for connecting such audio accessories. So today, I have got just the right thing that lets you connect your favorite wireless headphones or TWS earbuds to your Switch console.

AudioStick Adapter for Nintendo Switch

Dubbed as the AudioStick, this nifty adapter is developed by an accessory company named Skull and Co., and it lets you connect various wireless earphones, including AirPods and the ones from Sony, to your Nintendo Switch console. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 technology, thanks to Qualcomm’s Bluetooth chipset, and connects to the Switch’s USB-C port.

There are no displays or anything on the AudioStick dongle to provide a visual for pairing your wireless earbuds. Instead, the adapter comes with two physical buttons and a pair of LEDs to help you connect your audio accessory to Switch. It supports various audio codecs like the SBC/ LDAC codec for Sony headphones and the AAC codec for Apple’s AirPods. So, the sound quality depends on the codecs and the wireless audio accessory you are using.

However, it is worth mentioning that the AudioStick adapter is optimized for Apple’s AirPods. So, chances are you will get better sound quality and a lower latency rate if you connect your AirPods to your Switch using the dongle.

Furthermore, AudioStick has a more clean design than other dongles, and so it sits snugly when connected to a Switch console. Plus, thanks to the 3 included spacers, the adapter can connect to both the Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite models, with or without a protective case. Other than this, the dongle lets you connect your wireless earbuds with PS4, PS5, and other devices as well.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price and availability of the adapter, the AudioStick is priced at just $30 (~Rs 2,230). It is available to buy on the global Amazon website. Unfortunately, it doesn’t ship to India. The company delivers the AudioStick dongle in regions of the USA, Canada, Australia, Japan, UK, and more.