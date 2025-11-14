New Spin-off Minecraft Blast Is a ‘Minecraft Meets Candy Crush’ Puzzler You Can’t Miss

Apart from the Mounts of Mayhem update, which is going to be released this winter, crafters have another major reason to be excited. Mojang is now collaborating with King Studios to make a brand new mobile title, Minecraft Blast. Yes, this is the same team behind the phenomenal game Candy Crush Saga. While the product is still in its early stages and testing is going on, check out what you can expect from this interesting puzzle experience.

Minecraft Blast: Early Tests, Features and What Players Can Expect

Minecraft Blast will be a free-to-play puzzle game where you match the blocks by color or type. So, you can expect the rounds or levels to be quick and casual sessions. As you can see in the image below, there will be a certain number of moves given to you under which you must match the puzzle, and obtain all the items shown in the goal section.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang

There are various sorts of boosts you can use, shown in the bottom-most part of the screen, such as the pickaxe, sword, shovel, and so on. Additionally, the game will also let players unlock themed areas and build creative structures inspired by the original Minecraft world

The team developing this game plans to roll out limited playtests in selected regions. The first playtests have been released only for the Apple Store in Malaysia. However, Mojang plans to open testing on a few other platforms and areas later. The primary goal of these tests is to collect user feedback and refine the game for its final release. Hence, any progress made during testing mode will not get carried over to the final game.

Since a dedicated team is assigned separately for developing Minecraft Blast, there won’t be any clashes or delays with the release of the original Minecraft updates and new features. This game is open to everyone, whether you’re a fan of core vanilla Minecraft or a Candy Crush champion. So, are you excited for the official release of Minecraft Blast? Tell us in the comments below.