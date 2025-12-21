One Piece Live-Action Season 2: Chopper’s Voice Actors Revealed at Jump Festa 2026

One Piece Live-Action Season 1 debuted on Netflix in August 2023, and following its concluding episode, fans have been waiting to reunite with the brave Straw Hat Crew members. It’s been a month since the release date of the much-awaited installment was announced, and now, finally, Jump Festa 2026 has allowed us to meet the cutest Chopper in the brand-new trailer for One Piece Live Action Season 2. We also got to know about the character’s voice actor.

Jump Festa 2026 Unveiled a Trailer Featuring Chopper in One Piece Live-Action Season 2

Jump Festa 2026 revealed that Ikue Otani, who is the Japanese VA for Chopper in the anime, will be the one to handle the character for the Japanese audience. The event also featured the first appearances of voice actors from various countries, with Mikaela Hoover as the English voice of Tony Chopper.

The trailer released at the event showed the main characters getting astonished, meeting Chopper for the first time. Then we see Luffy saying that whatever he has done so far has been for the One Piece. The video also features some intense scenes where we see Nami and Zoro fighting the enemies. It’s clear already that the stakes will be higher, raising everyone’s expectations.

That’s not all, as the trailer also features Robin, yet another character who’ll join the Straw Hats very soon. And to make things even better, the trailer ends with the Straw Hats’ ship heading straight into Laboon’s mouth. Every One Piece fan knows what will happen next, but for the new fans, let’s just say that things will get really exciting in Season 2 of One Piece Live Action.

Apart from what we saw in the latest trailer, the second season will also feature Smoker. Smoker will do everything in his power to catch Luffy, so it’s going to be a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase. Overall, it’s going to be an exciting season for new and old fans of the franchise. It will feature several new characters from the manga, but Chopper is clearly going to be the highlight of Season 2.