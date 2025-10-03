Home > News > Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Stellar Jade Rewards and Pull Count Leaked

Honkai Star rail 3.7 stellar jade and pull count
Honkai Star Rail 3.7 is coming in a couple of weeks, and it will conclude Amphoreus’ main storyline. Cyrene is the major highlight of the upcoming update, being the only new 5-star character releasing in HSR 3.7. She is a universal support who is perfect for Chrysos Heirs team comps. So, you need to start saving your Stellar Jades if you don’t want to miss out on Cyrene in HSR 3.7.

Thankfully, as per leaks, the next version will reward players with a ton of Stellar Jades and passes for free. So, check out the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Stellar Jade rewards and pull count below.

Leaked Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Stellar Jade and Pull Count

NameCount
Daily Training2520 Stellar Jades
Gift of Odyssey10 Star Rail Premium Passes
Shop Reset (December)5 Star Rail Passes and 5 Star Rail Premium Passes
Maintenance Rewards600 Stellar Jades
Simulated Universe and Clan Wars Reset2700 Stellar Jades and 12 Star Rail Passes
World Shop150 Stellar Jades and 1 Star Rail Pass
New Missions1000 Stellar Jades (approx)
Character Showcase80 Stellar Jades
3.8 Livestream300 Stellar Jades
New Achievements290 Stellar Jades
New codes100 Stellar Jades
Nameless Glory5 Star Rail Passes
New Map Exploration500 Stellar Jades (approx)
Snack Dash Event1000 Stellar Jades (approx)
Currency Wars Rewards2500 Stellar Jades (approx)
Memory of Chaos + Pure Fiction + Apocalyptic Shadow2400 Stellar Jades
As I’ve Written (?)180 Stellar Jades
Total F2P14320 Stellar Jades, 15 Premium Passes, and 23 Normal Passes
Total F2P + Express Supply Pass18100 Stellar Jades, 15 Premium Passes, and 23 Normal Passes
Total + Express Supply Pass + Nameless Glory18780 Stellar Jades, 19 Premium Passes, and 23 Normal Passes

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Stellar Jade and pull count have been leaked online. Based on that, the next version will reward 14,320 Stellar Jades, 15 Premium Passes, and 23 Normal Passes to free-to-play (F2P) players. Those subscribed to the Express Supply Pass and Nameless Glory will get an extra 4460 Stellar Jades and 4 Premium Passes.

That said, remember that you can only reach the above numbers if you complete everything new in version 3.7. Other than that, some of the reward counts may be slightly different on release. A sure-shot way to get Stellar Jades before HSR 3.7 is to use the latest Honkai Star Rail codes.

With that said, are you prepared to pull Cyrene in Honkai Star Rail 3.7? Let us know in the comments below.

