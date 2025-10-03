Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Stellar Jade Rewards and Pull Count Leaked

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 is coming in a couple of weeks, and it will conclude Amphoreus’ main storyline. Cyrene is the major highlight of the upcoming update, being the only new 5-star character releasing in HSR 3.7. She is a universal support who is perfect for Chrysos Heirs team comps. So, you need to start saving your Stellar Jades if you don’t want to miss out on Cyrene in HSR 3.7.

Thankfully, as per leaks, the next version will reward players with a ton of Stellar Jades and passes for free. So, check out the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Stellar Jade rewards and pull count below.

Leaked Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Stellar Jade and Pull Count

Name Count Daily Training 2520 Stellar Jades Gift of Odyssey 10 Star Rail Premium Passes Shop Reset (December) 5 Star Rail Passes and 5 Star Rail Premium Passes Maintenance Rewards 600 Stellar Jades Simulated Universe and Clan Wars Reset 2700 Stellar Jades and 12 Star Rail Passes World Shop 150 Stellar Jades and 1 Star Rail Pass New Missions 1000 Stellar Jades (approx) Character Showcase 80 Stellar Jades 3.8 Livestream 300 Stellar Jades New Achievements 290 Stellar Jades New codes 100 Stellar Jades Nameless Glory 5 Star Rail Passes New Map Exploration 500 Stellar Jades (approx) Snack Dash Event 1000 Stellar Jades (approx) Currency Wars Rewards 2500 Stellar Jades (approx) Memory of Chaos + Pure Fiction + Apocalyptic Shadow 2400 Stellar Jades As I’ve Written (?) 180 Stellar Jades Total F2P 14320 Stellar Jades, 15 Premium Passes, and 23 Normal Passes Total F2P + Express Supply Pass 18100 Stellar Jades, 15 Premium Passes, and 23 Normal Passes Total + Express Supply Pass + Nameless Glory 18780 Stellar Jades, 19 Premium Passes, and 23 Normal Passes

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 Stellar Jade and pull count have been leaked online. Based on that, the next version will reward 14,320 Stellar Jades, 15 Premium Passes, and 23 Normal Passes to free-to-play (F2P) players. Those subscribed to the Express Supply Pass and Nameless Glory will get an extra 4460 Stellar Jades and 4 Premium Passes.

That said, remember that you can only reach the above numbers if you complete everything new in version 3.7. Other than that, some of the reward counts may be slightly different on release. A sure-shot way to get Stellar Jades before HSR 3.7 is to use the latest Honkai Star Rail codes.

With that said, are you prepared to pull Cyrene in Honkai Star Rail 3.7? Let us know in the comments below.