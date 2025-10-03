Massive Honkai Star Rail 4.x Leak Reveals Upcoming Character Roster

With Honkai Star Rail nearing the end of the Amphoreus (3.x) chapter, players have already started setting their sights on what’s next. Honkai Star Rail 4.x will introduce a new chapter of Trailblazing, and leaks have begun to emerge online. A new leak from a reliable tipster has revealed major details about the upcoming character roster in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 4.x update.

All Honkai Star Rail 4.x Playable Characters Leaked

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

The leak from Full Stop Chan and other reliable sources reveals seven new characters for HSR 4.x, and many of them are familiar faces. Let’s take a look at the leaked HSR 4.x character roster:

HSR 4.0 : Sparkle’s New Form

: Sparkle’s New Form HSR 4.1 : La Mancha (Galaxy Ranger) and Pearl (Ten Stonehearts)

: La Mancha (Galaxy Ranger) and Pearl (Ten Stonehearts) HSR 4.2 : Silver Wolf’s New Form

: Silver Wolf’s New Form HSR 4.3 : Blade’s New Form

: Blade’s New Form Other characters: Himeko’s, Aventurine’s, and Robin’s New Form

As per the leak, the Honkai Star Rail 4.0 map is codenamed Benzaitengoku. The leaked character roster is surprisingly filled with known characters who will have new forms. The Stellaron Hunters especially seem to take the stage, as both Silver Wolf and Blade are receiving new forms in important versions.

Moreover, we see a new form for Himeko, which has been a subject of gossip in the community for some time. But Aventurine and Robin’s new forms were not previously expected. So, they are likely to be inaccurate or delayed until 5.x or later. We suggest you take this leak with a grain of salt.

The only two new characters revealed so far are La Mancha and Pearl. La Mancha is a Spanish-origin male character who is a Galaxy Ranger, and Pearl is part of the Ten Stonehearts.

Furthermore, Sparkle’s new form is rumored to arrive in HSR 4.0. This means Elation may play a major role in the upcoming events. Other than that, Mr. Reca and Screwllum were also previously rumored for 4.x, so we might have a few more surprises in the coming days.

What do you think about this major Honkai Star Rail 4.x character leak? Remember that these are early leaks and you should take them with a grain of salt. Still, some of the characters are definitely on track to arrive with the new region in HSR. Which new character are you most excited to play in Honkai Star Rail 4.x? Let us know in the comments section down below.