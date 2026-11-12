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New GTA 6 Footage Is So Realistic Fans Think It’s Real Life

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 screenshot featuring Lucia holding her pistol with the police, next to the image of the new GTA 6 footage beside her.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Instagram account Only in Dade shared new GTA 6 footage so realistic that fans mistook it for live-action.
  • The footage recreates Rockstar's viral October GTA 6 marketing campaign in-game with the cars.
  • It features first-person phone-camera shots that seem to show Jason and Lucia recording with their in-game phones.
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Rockstar has unexpectedly shared new GTA 6 footage a week before its November 19, 2026 release, recreating last month’s viral real-life marketing stunt inside Vice City, and it looks unbelievably real. On November 12, the Instagram account Only in Dade, a popular Miami-Dade County-focused social media channel, posted the new GTA 6 footage showcasing some in-game vehicles.

The footage starts with a first-person view of the famous Ocean Drive street in GTA 6’s Vice City, with someone filming the sidewalks alongside in-game cars that Rockstar previously used for a marketing stunt in October. Unsurprisingly, it looks so realistic that fans struggle to tell it apart from real life.

New GTA 6 footage showcasing the in-game cars and Vice City's sidewalks.
Image Credit: Instagram/@onlyindade

The second half of the footage includes a first-person walking shot, seemingly filmed with a phone, capturing the vehicles lined up by the sidewalk. As for the marketing, Rockstar partnered with West Coast Customs to bring GTA 6 cars to life, showcasing them across Miami throughout October and generating viral social media coverage.

Now, the studio has recreated one of those moments in-game, as fans shared on social media last month, and you can hardly tell them apart. Many players initially thought the new GTA 6 footage was AI-generated, filmed in real life, or fake. However, Rockstar shared it on Instagram, blowing everyone away with how realistic the game looks.

Interestingly, we do get a quick glimpse of the people filming the first-person shots, and it looks like none other than Jason and Lucia, our dual protagonists in GTA 6. However, most fans have overlooked this detail and gone straight to praising the visuals.

User NikTek on X says, “This game is reaching uncanny valley levels of realism.” Meanwhile, another X user, Synth Potato, writes, “New GTA 6 gameplay just dropped. I legit thought this was real life at first glance. What are these visuals…”

With GTA 6 preloads already underway, the footage gives players something to be excited about ahead of next week’s release. That said, what do you think about the new GTA 6 footage? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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