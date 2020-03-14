Finding dates using apps like Tinder, Bumble and OkCupid has become a norm in the dating scenario. All of these apps follow the same concept with some minor modifications. However, a new player in the market is aiming to change the same old concept of swiping left or right and finding “matches”. Venchur is that new kid in the block that ditches all the traditional system of online dating.

Creator Nick Poninski built Venchur not to find “matches”, but to find actual dates. After analysing that an average person spends almost 80 minutes a day to get four dates, the team of developers went on to create a platform that will change the game of online dating.

Go Blind or Go Home…

In Venchur, there is no space to give any picture of yourself and neither you can see a picture of your potential date. Instead, you will be able to create a virtual avatar of yourself using the in-app tools. You can choose how your eyes look, how your beard looks and choose the shape and complexion of your face. It is much like designing Apple’s Memoji!

Now, I hear you asking “how will I know how the other person will look like then?”. Well, there is a space to describe yourself in brief and other than that you will not be able to provide any additional information.

This is done by Poninski as he thinks that traditional dating apps create much bigger problems by giving users the option to provide pictures. This is because it gives the user the scope to catfish by editing the pictures that are provided in the platform.

“Lots of different factors change how someone looks in pictures so although a photo is useful it isn’t a perfect alternative to meeting in person.”, says the creator.

No Personal Messaging Too?

Now, when you find someone interesting, you cannot even send a personal message to them. Instead, you can send a request by providing simple details like where to meet, when to meet and for how long will the date last. If the person rejects the request, there is no way to get back to him/her and if he/she accepts it, congratulations, you’ve got a date!

Now, another issue that may pose as a barrier would be – how will you know that the person you are going out with is not a creep or a weirdo? Well, according to the creator, no one can know how the other person will be like unless they meet in person. So, if anyone is a creep or even a secret serial killer, they can use other dating apps too to target individuals. Well, you cannot argue with that statement now, can you?

The creator thinks that this new way of dating will work just like dating works in real life. Nick says, “We feel it’s likely that most dates won’t work out. But that’s true in real life too so you’re not actually losing anything really.”

Well, if you are brave enough to experiment with your dating situation, you might as well get the app. Wait till April and get it from here. Also, do let us know about your experience in the comments below.