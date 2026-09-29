NTE 1.4 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

NTE 1.4 is right around the corner, bringing Pukaland to the game. This new area will also have a new City Tycoon system, where you can invest your earned fons directly to improve Pukaland. The update will also bring two of the most anticipated characters to the game. So, check out the NTE 1.4 release date and time from our guide so that you are not late for the update.

When Is Neverness to Everness 1.4 Coming Out?

Neverness to Everness 1.4 will be released on September 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST. The update will include two new S-rank characters, both being highly rated in our NTE tier list. With that said, below are the timings for the NTE 1.4 release date for different regions around the world:

USA : 8:00 PM PDT on September 29

: 8:00 PM PDT on September 29 Canada : 11:00 PM CDT on September 29

: 11:00 PM CDT on September 29 Brazil : 12:00 AM BRT on September 30

: 12:00 AM BRT on September 30 UK : 4:00 AM BST on September 30

: 4:00 AM BST on September 30 Italy : 5:00 AM CEST on September 30

: 5:00 AM CEST on September 30 India : 8:30 AM IST on September 30

: 8:30 AM IST on September 30 China : 11:00 AM CST on September 30

: 11:00 AM CST on September 30 South Korea : 12:00 PM KST on September 30

: 12:00 PM KST on September 30 Japan : 12:00 PM JST on September 30

: 12:00 PM JST on September 30 Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on September 30

Image Credit: Hotta Studios

NTE 1.4 will add Blackbird and Akane Rin as two new S-rank characters. Both characters have already become favorites in the community, and the hype around them is very high. Learn all about the upcoming characters by following our NTE banners guide.

NTE 1.4 Maintenance Start and End Time

The Neverness to Everness 1.4 maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM and end at 11:00 AM CST. The maintenance is expected to last around 5 hours. Players will get 300 Annuliths via the in-game mailbox as compensation. If 300 is not enough for you, use NTE codes to get more free Annuliths.

Here are the NTE 1.4 maintenance start and end times for different regions around the world:

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time USA (PDT) 3:00 PM on September 29 8:00 PM on September 29 Canada (CDT) 6:00 PM on September 29 11:00 PM on September 29 Brazil (BRT) 7:00 PM on September 29 12:00 AM on September 30 UK (BST) 11:00 PM on September 29 4:00 AM on September 30 Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM on September 30 5:00 AM on September 30 India (IST) 3:30 AM on September 30 8:30 AM on September 30 China (CST) 6:00 AM on September 30 11:00 AM on September 30 South Korea (KST) 7:00 AM on September 30 12:00 PM on September 30 Japan (JST) 7:00 AM on September 30 12:00 PM on September 30 Australia (AEST) 8:00 AM on September 30 1:00 PM on September 30

NTE 1.4 Countdown Timer

To easily track the release time of the NTE 1.4 update, you can simply follow the countdown timer given below:

NTE 1.4 release countdown timer 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The version is now live!

Are you ready for NTE 1.4’s release? Who are you planning to pull from the banners? Tell us in the comments section below.