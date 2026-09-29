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NTE 1.4 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
NTE 1.4 release date and time
Image Credit: Hotta Studios
In Short
  • NTE 1.4 is going to be released at 11:00 AM CST on September 30, 2026.
  • The 1.4 maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM CST, lasting approximately 5 hours.
  • The update will add two new S-class characters, Blackbird and Akane Rin.
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NTE 1.4 is right around the corner, bringing Pukaland to the game. This new area will also have a new City Tycoon system, where you can invest your earned fons directly to improve Pukaland. The update will also bring two of the most anticipated characters to the game. So, check out the NTE 1.4 release date and time from our guide so that you are not late for the update.

When Is Neverness to Everness 1.4 Coming Out?

Neverness to Everness 1.4 will be released on September 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST. The update will include two new S-rank characters, both being highly rated in our NTE tier list. With that said, below are the timings for the NTE 1.4 release date for different regions around the world:

  • USA: 8:00 PM PDT on September 29
  • Canada: 11:00 PM CDT on September 29
  • Brazil: 12:00 AM BRT on September 30
  • UK: 4:00 AM BST on September 30
  • Italy: 5:00 AM CEST on September 30
  • India: 8:30 AM IST on September 30
  • China: 11:00 AM CST on September 30
  • South Korea: 12:00 PM KST on September 30
  • Japan: 12:00 PM JST on September 30
  • Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on September 30
NTE Blackbird drip marketing
Image Credit: Hotta Studios

NTE 1.4 will add Blackbird and Akane Rin as two new S-rank characters. Both characters have already become favorites in the community, and the hype around them is very high. Learn all about the upcoming characters by following our NTE banners guide.

NTE 1.4 Maintenance Start and End Time

The Neverness to Everness 1.4 maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM and end at 11:00 AM CST. The maintenance is expected to last around 5 hours. Players will get 300 Annuliths via the in-game mailbox as compensation. If 300 is not enough for you, use NTE codes to get more free Annuliths.

Here are the NTE 1.4 maintenance start and end times for different regions around the world:

Region and Time ZoneStart TimeEnd Time
USA (PDT)3:00 PM on September 298:00 PM on September 29
Canada (CDT)6:00 PM on September 2911:00 PM on September 29
Brazil (BRT)7:00 PM on September 2912:00 AM on September 30
UK (BST)11:00 PM on September 294:00 AM on September 30
Italy (CEST)12:00 AM on September 305:00 AM on September 30
India (IST)3:30 AM on September 308:30 AM on September 30
China (CST)6:00 AM on September 3011:00 AM on September 30
South Korea (KST)7:00 AM on September 3012:00 PM on September 30
Japan (JST)7:00 AM on September 3012:00 PM on September 30
Australia (AEST)8:00 AM on September 301:00 PM on September 30

NTE 1.4 Countdown Timer

To easily track the release time of the NTE 1.4 update, you can simply follow the countdown timer given below:

NTE 1.4 release countdown timer
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The version is now live!

Are you ready for NTE 1.4’s release? Who are you planning to pull from the banners? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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