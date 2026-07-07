NTE 1.2 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Neverness to Everness is only hours away from releasing the new 1.2 update. This update will completely change NTE’s city vibes, adding a medieval castle and even a dragon boss to the game. The NTE 1.2 update will also introduce two new playable characters, each meta-defining for the game. So, get ready for the update with our NTE 1.2 release date and time guide.

When Is Neverness to Everness 1.2 Coming Out?

Neverness to Everness 1.2 will be released on July 8, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST. If you want to learn about the upcoming characters, then head to our NTE banners guide. Here is a quick overview of the NTE 1.2 release timings in different time zones around the world:

USA : 8:00 PM PDT on July 7

: 8:00 PM PDT on July 7 Canada : 11:00 PM CDT on July 7

: 11:00 PM CDT on July 7 Brazil : 12:00 AM BRT on July 8

: 12:00 AM BRT on July 8 UK : 4:00 AM BST on July 8

: 4:00 AM BST on July 8 Italy : 5:00 AM CEST on July 8

: 5:00 AM CEST on July 8 India : 8:30 AM IST on July 8

: 8:30 AM IST on July 8 China : 11:00 AM CST on July 8

: 11:00 AM CST on July 8 South Korea : 12:00 PM KST on July 8

: 12:00 PM KST on July 8 Japan : 12:00 PM JST on July 8

: 12:00 PM JST on July 8 Australia: 1:00 PM AEST July 8

Image Credit: Hotta Studio

NTE 1.2 will add Shinku and Iroi as the two new playable characters. Both Shinku and Iroi are S-class agents, and they are going to heavily impact the game’s upcoming meta. To stay up to date on the NTE meta, make sure to follow our NTE tier list.

NTE 1.2 Maintenance Start and End Time

Before NTE 1.2 is released, the game will undergo maintenance. The Neverness to Everness 1.2 maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM and end at 11:00 AM CST. The total maintenance time will be 5 hours, and players will be compensated with 300 Annulith via their in-game mailbox. Another way to quickly earn free Annulith is to use NTE codes, which you can find in our dedicated guide.

With that said, here is a detailed NTE 1.2 maintenance start and end time for some regions around the world:

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time USA (PDT) 3:00 PM on June 2 8:00 PM on June 2 Canada (CDT) 6:00 PM on June 2 11:00 PM on June 2 Brazil (BRT) 7:00 PM on June 2 12:00 AM on June 3 UK (BST) 11:00 PM on June 2 4:00 AM on June 3 Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM on June 3 5:00 AM on June 3 India (IST) 3:30 AM on June 3 8:30 AM on June 3 China (CST) 6:00 AM on June 3 11:00 AM on June 3 South Korea (KST) 7:00 AM on June 3 12:00 PM on June 3 Japan (JST) 7:00 AM on June 3 12:00 PM on June 3 Australia (AEST) 8:00 AM on June 3 1:00 PM on June 3

NTE 1.2 Countdown Timer

If you have trouble converting between different time zones, simply follow our NTE 1.2 release countdown timer given below:

NTE 1.2 release countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The version is now live!

That’s it. Excited for the upcoming NTE 1.2 update? Tell us all about the character you want the most in Neverness to Everness 1.2 update, in the comments section below.