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NTE 1.3 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
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NTE 1.3 release date and time
Image Credit: Hotta Studio
In Short
  • NTE 1.3 is going to be released at 11:00 AM CST on August 19, 2026.
  • The 1.3 maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM CST, lasting approximately 5 hours.
  • The update will add two new S-class characters, Zankou and Linko.
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NTE 1.3 is only hours away from release, and it will add the new district ‘Duskmoor’ to the game. Alongside the new area, the update will also add two new S-rank agents — Zankou and Linko. The update will also have many new events and a new story mission. So, check out the NTE 1.3 release date and time from our guide so that you are not late for the update.

When Is Neverness to Everness 1.3 Coming Out?

Neverness to Everness 1.3 will be released on August 19, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST. The update will include two new S-rank characters, and you can view their position in the current meta from our NTE tier list. With that said, below are the timings for the NTE 1.3 release date for different regions around the world:

  • USA: 8:00 PM PDT on August 18
  • Canada: 11:00 PM CDT on August 18
  • Brazil: 12:00 AM BRT on August 19
  • UK: 4:00 AM BST on August 19
  • Italy: 5:00 AM CEST on August 19
  • India: 8:30 AM IST on August 19
  • China: 11:00 AM CST on August 19
  • South Korea: 12:00 PM KST on August 19
  • Japan: 12:00 PM JST on August 19
  • Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on August 19
Zankou Drip marketing NTE
Image Credit: Hotta Studio

NTE 1.3 will add Zankou and Linko as two new S-rank characters. These two characters are very strong and have already become fan favorites in the community. Learn all about the upcoming characters by following our NTE banners guide.

NTE 1.3 Maintenance Start and End Time

The Neverness to Everness 1.3 maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM and end at 11:00 AM CST. The maintenance is expected to last around 5 hours. The game will compensate players with 600 Annuliths via the in-game mailbox. Another great way to get some free Annuliths before Zankou’s banner is by using NTE codes, so don’t forget to use them.

Here are the NTE 1.3 maintenance start and end times for different regions around the world:

Region and Time ZoneStart TimeEnd Time
USA (PDT)3:00 PM on August 188:00 PM on August 18
Canada (CDT)6:00 PM on August 1811:00 PM on August 18
Brazil (BRT)7:00 PM on August 1812:00 AM on August 19
UK (BST)11:00 PM on August 184:00 AM on August 19
Italy (CEST)12:00 AM on August 195:00 AM on August 19
India (IST)3:30 AM on August 198:30 AM on August 19
China (CST)6:00 AM on August 1911:00 AM on August 19
South Korea (KST)7:00 AM on August 1912:00 PM on August 19
Japan (JST)7:00 AM on August 1912:00 PM on August 19
Australia (AEST)8:00 AM on August 191:00 PM on August 19

NTE 1.3 Countdown Timer

To easily track the release time of NTE 1.3 update, you can simply follow the countdown timer given below:

NTE 1.3 release countdown
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The version is now live!

Are you ready for NTE 1.3’s release? Who are you planning to pull from the banners? Tell us in the comments section below.

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#Neverness to Everness#featured
Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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