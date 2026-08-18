NTE 1.3 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

NTE 1.3 is only hours away from release, and it will add the new district ‘Duskmoor’ to the game. Alongside the new area, the update will also add two new S-rank agents — Zankou and Linko. The update will also have many new events and a new story mission. So, check out the NTE 1.3 release date and time from our guide so that you are not late for the update.

When Is Neverness to Everness 1.3 Coming Out?

Neverness to Everness 1.3 will be released on August 19, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST. The update will include two new S-rank characters, and you can view their position in the current meta from our NTE tier list. With that said, below are the timings for the NTE 1.3 release date for different regions around the world:

USA : 8:00 PM PDT on August 18

: 8:00 PM PDT on August 18 Canada : 11:00 PM CDT on August 18

: 11:00 PM CDT on August 18 Brazil : 12:00 AM BRT on August 19

: 12:00 AM BRT on August 19 UK : 4:00 AM BST on August 19

: 4:00 AM BST on August 19 Italy : 5:00 AM CEST on August 19

: 5:00 AM CEST on August 19 India : 8:30 AM IST on August 19

: 8:30 AM IST on August 19 China : 11:00 AM CST on August 19

: 11:00 AM CST on August 19 South Korea : 12:00 PM KST on August 19

: 12:00 PM KST on August 19 Japan : 12:00 PM JST on August 19

: 12:00 PM JST on August 19 Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on August 19

Image Credit: Hotta Studio

NTE 1.3 will add Zankou and Linko as two new S-rank characters. These two characters are very strong and have already become fan favorites in the community. Learn all about the upcoming characters by following our NTE banners guide.

NTE 1.3 Maintenance Start and End Time

The Neverness to Everness 1.3 maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM and end at 11:00 AM CST. The maintenance is expected to last around 5 hours. The game will compensate players with 600 Annuliths via the in-game mailbox. Another great way to get some free Annuliths before Zankou’s banner is by using NTE codes, so don’t forget to use them.

Here are the NTE 1.3 maintenance start and end times for different regions around the world:

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time USA (PDT) 3:00 PM on August 18 8:00 PM on August 18 Canada (CDT) 6:00 PM on August 18 11:00 PM on August 18 Brazil (BRT) 7:00 PM on August 18 12:00 AM on August 19 UK (BST) 11:00 PM on August 18 4:00 AM on August 19 Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM on August 19 5:00 AM on August 19 India (IST) 3:30 AM on August 19 8:30 AM on August 19 China (CST) 6:00 AM on August 19 11:00 AM on August 19 South Korea (KST) 7:00 AM on August 19 12:00 PM on August 19 Japan (JST) 7:00 AM on August 19 12:00 PM on August 19 Australia (AEST) 8:00 AM on August 19 1:00 PM on August 19

NTE 1.3 Countdown Timer

To easily track the release time of NTE 1.3 update, you can simply follow the countdown timer given below:

NTE 1.3 release countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The version is now live!

Are you ready for NTE 1.3’s release? Who are you planning to pull from the banners? Tell us in the comments section below.