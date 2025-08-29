Ridley Scott Confirms ‘Gladiator 3’ Is in the Works

Gladiator, released in 2000, became a timeless classic and is held high when it comes to talking about cinematic masterpieces. Now, two decades later, we have a sequel to this cult classic movie with Gladiator 2, and while the movie captures the essence of its predecessor, it still fumbles on some aspects, but now, it looks like Ridley Scott is looking to rectify these mistakes, as we have confirmed reports that he is now working on Gladiator 3. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at it.

Image Courtesy: Paramount Pictures

Recently, the seasoned director gave an interview to The Guardian and confirmed that the wheels are officially up for the production of Gladiator 3. Other than that, he also admitted that he is open to working on another Alien movie if it comes up.

In his statement, Scott said-

“Gladiator is in process right now. Another Alien prequel – yeah, if I get an idea, for sure.”

While he shared that the creative progress has begun for Gladiator 3, Scott refrained from sharing any further details regarding the project. Moreover, the way Gladiator 2 ended, it is a bit difficult to predict how things will go down in the upcoming movie. However, if you have an idea about what it could be about, do drop your theories in the comment section below!