Minecraft Snapshot 25W42A Brings New Spear and Underwater Visual Upgrades

Minecraft Snapshot 25W42A has arrived, and it brings a few changes to the features that are currently in testing for the Mount of Mayhem update. One game-changing upgrade is the compatibility of the Lunge and Mending enchantment for the spear.

Minecraft Snapshot 25W42A Tweaks Environment, and Mounts of Mayhem Features

In a major change, the Lunge enchantment is no longer compatible with Mending in Minecraft. So, players hoping to make the Spear an invincible weapon have to think of an alternative to make it powerful.

Moreover, players can now explore the oceans more vividly as they are receiving a visual upgrade. The underwater biome fog color will now blend smoothly with the fog distance. This behaviour is the same as you would notice in the skies above the ocean.

The “Oh Shiny” advancement has been updated to recognize the Golden Spear and Gold Nautilus Armor. Zombie Horses can now be leashed once you’ve removed their jockey. Since the hostile mobs mount on these horses, you’ll have to kill them to leash the Zombie Horse.

Another major change in this Minecraft snapshot is that the Nautilus and Zombie Nautilus can now be controlled while on land.

Apart from these, technical changes include the Data Pack Version changed to 90.0 and the Resource Pack Version changed to 70.1. These new features can be tested by downloading the latest Java snapshot.

So, do you think the spear enchantment nerf is justified? Tell us in the comments below.