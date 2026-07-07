Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 3 Introduces Cushions, Straw Beds, Gothic Language, and More

Mojang continues to expand Minecraft’s sandbox experience with some meaningful additions that were probably long overdue. The latest Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 3 is all about making adventures feel cozier. There are decorative Cushions, a brand-new sleeping option for explorers, and a new language that will surely be loved by some special Minecraft fans. Other than that, the snapshot packs a ton of technical upgrades. So, without further ado, let’s learn about all the features in the latest Minecraft snapshot.

Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 3 Makes Survival Comforting with Cushions and Straw Beds

One of the biggest highlights of the latest Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 3 is the new Cushion. It is a decorative piece of furniture that finally allows players to sit without relying on boats in Minecraft or the easiest option, downloading the best Minecraft mods.

All you need is just three wool slabs of the same color, place them on a Minecraft crafting table, and you will get a Cushion. These Cushions come in 16 different colors, one for each of your vivid tastes. Place them on any flat surface and click the interaction button to sit down on it. Now, relaxing beside the campfire is going to feel much more immersive than before.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

The second major addition is the Straw Bed, a completely new type of bed designed specifically for those friends who deliberately try to summon the phantoms right as they enter the world. Unlike the regular bed in Minecraft, the Straw Beds can safely allow you to sleep or skip the night once, without accidentally resetting the respawn location.

Coming to how to craft a Straw Bed in Minecraft, all you need are three pieces of hay bales. This crafting recipe will grant you 4 Straw Beds at once. After sleeping on it, the Straw Bed disappears, making it a consumable survival item instead of permanent furniture.

One similarity stays intact between both beds: once you pass through the Nether Portal and use them in the Nether dimension, both of them will cause an explosion. Minecraft will also track how many times you’ve slept in a Straw Bed through a brand-new statistic.

Gothic Language Joins Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 3

Minecraft’s ever-growing supported languages have received another addition with Gothic now available as an in-game language option. Although this doesn’t affect any in-game mechanics, Minecraft is trying to preserve and celebrate some historical and cultural languages with its addition to the game.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

Other than that, the notable technical improvements include the Data Pack version updated to 110.0 and the Resource Pack version updated to 91.0. There’s now support for custom brewing recipes, and new options for creating and applying post-processing effects.

So, that is all about the latest features in the Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 3. What are your thoughts on these furniture upgrades other than the Minecraft Dappled Forest biome features? Tell us in the comments below.