Minecraft 1.21.60 Bedrock Makes 2025 Drop 1 Features Available for Testing

Minecraft 1.21.60 is finally here, bringing in a ton of experimental features to the Overworld. Although all the new additions are currently being tested, the full update is just around the corner. This major Minecraft update packs brand new pig variants, falling tree leaves, crafting the lodestone got easier, and finally, a lot of bug fixes. So, with that being said, here are all the changes introduced in the Minecraft 1.20.61 update.

Minecraft 1.21.60 Adds New Pigs

In addition to the regular pink pigs that have been in Minecraft for quite a long time, Mojang has now introduced two new variants. These new Pig variants are known as Warm and Cold pigs, and they have very unique textures and appearances. From their names, it’s clear enough about the biomes they get spawned in. Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (Screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/Beebom)

While you can find the Warm pigs in the Savanna, Jungles, and Badlands region, the Cold pigs can be found in Taiga, Windswept Hills, and Forest biomes. Finally, the regular ones, whose name has been changed to Temperate pigs, spawn in milder zones such as Forests, Swamps, and Plains.

With the addition of new pig species following the existing Wolf Variants, we can expect more such animal variations in Minecraft’s future updates.

New Leaf Particles and Lodestone Crafting Changes

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (Screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/Beebom)

With Minecraft 1.21.60 update, all the leaf blocks in Minecraft’s Overworld will now emit leaf particles falling to the ground. In addition to Cherry and Pale Oak leaves, this feature is now available for all of the following blocks:

Oak Leaves

Jungle Leaves

Acacia Leaves

Dark Oak Leaves

Spruce Leaves

Mangrove Leaves

Birch Leaves

Azalea Leaves

Flowering Azalea Leaves

Coming to the Lodestones, this ignored block has received a brand new crafting recipe. Rather than going into the Nether and fighting for your life to get some Netherite, the Lodestone can now be crafted using 8 Chiseled Stone Bricks and 1 Iron Ingot. Simply open up the crafting table and place the ingot at the center, 8 chiseled stones on the rest of the squares to get the Lodestone.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (Screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/Beebom)

Finally, the Pale Garden biome now takes up a larger area upon its spawn and can even surround a Woodland Mansion as well. Furthermore, the flower patches, and pumpkins now spawn with a much larger area in their respective locations.

In addition to all the major changes, Minecraft 1.21.60 has also brought about minor changes including narration in the realms plan picker, audio adjustments and better collision detection between moving blocks.

So, these are all the latest features of Minecraft 1.21.60 and you can definitely try them out by enabling the Drop 1 2025 of the Experiments column. What do you feel about these changes and have we missed out on something? Let us know in the comments below!