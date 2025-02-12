Minecraft 1.21.60 Bedrock Makes 2025 Drop 1 Features Available for Testing

- Minecraft 1.21.60 introduces lots of new features including Pig variants, falling leaves and changes in the lodestone crafting recipe.
- Now, you can find Warm and Cold pigs in their respective zones, whereas the Temperate ones spawn in milder regions.
- Along with Cherry and Pale Oak leaves, all other leaf blocks will now have a falling leaf animation.
- The Lodestone now, doesn't require a Netherite and can be crafted using Iron ingot and Chiseled Stone bricks.
Minecraft 1.21.60 is finally here, bringing in a ton of experimental features to the Overworld. Although all the new additions are currently being tested, the full update is just around the corner. This major Minecraft update packs brand new pig variants, falling tree leaves, crafting the lodestone got easier, and finally, a lot of bug fixes. So, with that being said, here are all the changes introduced in the Minecraft 1.20.61 update.
Minecraft 1.21.60 Adds New Pigs
In addition to the regular pink pigs that have been in Minecraft for quite a long time, Mojang has now introduced two new variants. These new Pig variants are known as Warm and Cold pigs, and they have very unique textures and appearances. From their names, it’s clear enough about the biomes they get spawned in.
While you can find the Warm pigs in the Savanna, Jungles, and Badlands region, the Cold pigs can be found in Taiga, Windswept Hills, and Forest biomes. Finally, the regular ones, whose name has been changed to Temperate pigs, spawn in milder zones such as Forests, Swamps, and Plains.
With the addition of new pig species following the existing Wolf Variants, we can expect more such animal variations in Minecraft’s future updates.
New Leaf Particles and Lodestone Crafting Changes
With Minecraft 1.21.60 update, all the leaf blocks in Minecraft’s Overworld will now emit leaf particles falling to the ground. In addition to Cherry and Pale Oak leaves, this feature is now available for all of the following blocks:
- Oak Leaves
- Jungle Leaves
- Acacia Leaves
- Dark Oak Leaves
- Spruce Leaves
- Mangrove Leaves
- Birch Leaves
- Azalea Leaves
- Flowering Azalea Leaves
Coming to the Lodestones, this ignored block has received a brand new crafting recipe. Rather than going into the Nether and fighting for your life to get some Netherite, the Lodestone can now be crafted using 8 Chiseled Stone Bricks and 1 Iron Ingot. Simply open up the crafting table and place the ingot at the center, 8 chiseled stones on the rest of the squares to get the Lodestone.
Finally, the Pale Garden biome now takes up a larger area upon its spawn and can even surround a Woodland Mansion as well. Furthermore, the flower patches, and pumpkins now spawn with a much larger area in their respective locations.
In addition to all the major changes, Minecraft 1.21.60 has also brought about minor changes including narration in the realms plan picker, audio adjustments and better collision detection between moving blocks.
So, these are all the latest features of Minecraft 1.21.60 and you can definitely try them out by enabling the Drop 1 2025 of the Experiments column. What do you feel about these changes and have we missed out on something? Let us know in the comments below!