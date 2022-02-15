Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Launched in India; Price Starting at Rs 1,56,999

After launching its newest Surface Laptop Studio in the global market in September last year, Microsoft has finally brought the laptop to India. The Surface Laptop Studio offers premium features of both a laptop and a tablet, giving users a hybrid experience and is meant for developers, creative pros, designers, and gamers. So, let’s take a look at its key specs, features, and more details.

Microsoft Surface Studio: Specs and Features

The Microsoft Surface Laptop sports a 14.4-inch PixelSense touch display that has a resolution of 2400 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It supports the Surface Slim Pen 2 for drawing and note-taking. However, one of the key USPs of the device is its Dynamic Woven Hinge.

The special Dynamic Woven Hinge design allows users to seamlessly transition between various modes. In laptop mode, users can experience a traditional laptop with a full-size keyboard and a Windows Precision touchpad. If they want to use the touchscreen and the touchpad, they can pull the laptop forward to enter stage mode. And if they want a full tablet experience, they can rotate and put the keyboard at the back for the Studio mode.

Coming to the technical aspects, the Surface Laptop Studio includes the quad-core 11th-Gen Intel Core H35 i5-11300H and H35 i7-11370H processors. For graphical needs, the Intel i5 variant gets the Intel Iris Xe GPU. The i7 models, on the other hand, can pack a 4GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. The laptop comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 2TB of removable SSD storage. Moreover, the device can run up to 19 hours on a single charge.

As for the I/O, the Surface Laptop Studio comes with 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other than these, there is a 1080p webcam at the front that supports Windows Hello face recognition technology.

Furthermore, there is a built-in quad-omnisonic speaker system with Dolby Atmos support for an immersive audio experience. And as you would expect, Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio runs Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. It also comes equipped with DFCI, Microsoft Endpoint Manager, and Windows Autopilot.

Price and Availability

The Surface Laptop Studio starts at Rs 1,56,999 in India. You can check out the Indian prices of all the laptop variants and their prices in the image attached below.

Customers can place their pre-orders for the Surface Laptop Studio via authorized retail and online partners and it will be available to buy from March 8 in India.