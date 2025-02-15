Microsoft Patent Suggests AI Could Be the Key to Fixing Bugs in Windows 11

Microsoft has filed a patent in the US for a Generative AI system that can automatically detect software issues and offer code fixes. Microsoft says this AI system can work on operating systems such as Windows 11. The way it works is that when a user faces an error, they can submit a request to evaluate the issue.

Now, the Generative AI system starts analyzing the information and tries to find the source code causing the issue. Basically, it identifies the root cause of the problem and creates a context with the line of code and associated files. Now, prompts are generated in order to fix the bug. Finally, the context, source code, and identified prompt are processed by the language model to generate a response.

Image Credit: Microsoft via USPTO

The response is sent to the user and the developer. The response may include a simple solution that can be implemented by the user, an explanation about the issue in natural language, a code fix for the developer, or a pull request.

So by automating software issue detection and offering potential fixes, Microsoft intends to bring this AI technology to Windows. It can quickly resolve software issues and bridge the gap between the user and developer. Developers, in turn, may have to spend less time identifying the issue and implementing bug fixes.

And users who have technical expertise can apply the fix and resolve the issue instantly. Overall, we hope to see such an AI feature on Windows 11 that can repair program and system errors, and explain technical errors in natural language to end-users.