Xiaomi is launching the much-rumored Mi CC9 Pro smartphone in China on November 5 next week, expanding on the youth-focused Mi CC9 lineup that was unveiled earlier this year. However, it will become available in international markets within the next 10 days, rebranded as the Mi Note 10.

Yes, the rumors about the launch of Mi Note 10 were indeed true and Xiaomi Poland has taken to its Facebook page to confirm that the device launches on November 14. We say that it’s going to be a rebranded Mi CC9 Pro because Xiaomi already tweeted that it’s going to be the world’s first 108MP penta-camera smartphone. And you must have heard that Mi CC9 Pro sports a 108MP primary camera (OIS-backed), a 12MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field-of-view, 2MP macro lens, and a depth sensor.

The Mi CC9 Pro is going to compete with the P30 Pro, offering 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom via its single telephoto lens – not a periscope setup, as per the leaks. We’re excited to see how the device achieves this amazing feat but we are not sure whether it would come to India or not.

Taking a look at all other hardware specs, Mi Note 10 will feature a 6.47-inch curved OLED display (curved on both edges) with a waterdrop notch. It looks exactly like the Huawei P30 Pro on the front, with a 32MP selfie camera sitting in its notch. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The official renders posted by Xiaomi on Weibo have further revealed that the Mi Note 10 comes equipped with an enormous 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, dedicated microSD card slot, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and more.

Apart from the Mi Note 10, which is definitely launching next month, the rumor mill has suggested that Xiaomi could surprise us all by launching another Snapdragon 855 Plus-backed Mi Note 10 Pro as well. We suggest you take this rumor with a grain of salt and return back on November 14 for the price and availability details.