After teasing a new fitness product launch a few days back, Xiaomi has today launched the Mi Band 3i in India with a touchscreen display, water resistance, step-tracking and more. The company has priced this slightly stripped-down version of the Mi Band 3 at just Rs. 1,299 which is a pretty solid deal.

In terms of specifications, the Mi Band 3i comes with a 0.78-inch AMOLED display that it uses to show real time fitness tracking data. It’s touch enabled, and even features the same indented button like the Mi Band 3 that can be used for things such as rejecting calls with a long press.

The Mi Band 3i is also 5ATM water resistant, so you can comfortably take it swimming without worrying about water damage, and regular workout sweat will definitely not damage the Mi Band 3i.

There’s also the same 110mAh battery here, and Xiaomi claims it will last for around 20 days. In terms of what’s lacking on the Mi Band 3i, well, there’s no heart rate sensor here. Apart from that, everything else is pretty much the same. There’s the same display, the same battery pack, Bluetooth 4.2, 3-axis accelerometer, and more.

The band is already available to purchase from Mi.com for its retail price of Rs. 1299, so if you’ve been waiting to get a fitness tracker for yourself, and the lack of a heart rate sensor isn’t too big a deterrent for you, this does look like a decent choice.