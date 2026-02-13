Mewtwo’s Return in Pokemon GO Sparks the Hope For its Mega Evolution

It’s been years since we last saw Mewtwo in Pokemon GO. This fan favourite Pokemon always hypes up the player base as it falls among the strongest in the game. With the increase in the player base of Pokemon GO, fans have been asking for its return ever since its last appearance in 2022. After a long wait, there has been an official announcement related to the return of Mewtwo in Pokemon GO. Let’s look at what we got.

Mewtwo is Confirmed to Return in Pokemon GO Fest Summer 2026

Mewtwo’s return in the Summer 2026 Pokemon GO Fest was speculated for a very long time. However, during an official press conference event held in Tokyo, this year’s GO Fest artwork was revealed. As you can see in the image below, Mewtwo is featured at the top right corner, with other Pokemon like Articuno, Sandile, Lapras, Vaporeon, and many more.

Image Credits: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon GO Fests are usually held in various locations before the event’s global release. 2026 GO Fest will start in Tokyo, anytime between May 29 and June 1, 2026. While there isn’t much information on this Pokemon GO event, officials said that we can expect a potential trailer in March. That will make things clearer if Mewtwo is returning in GO raids or Research Tasks.

With the confirmation of Mewtwo’s return, it’s also speculated that we might see Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y in Pokemon GO for the very first time. Almost all the Megas have been released in Pokemon GO, except for Mewtwo and Pokemon Legends ZA Mega Evolutions. This year’s GO Fest might bring the most wanted Mega, and finally crown Mewtwo as the strongest.

Mewtwo’s return in Pokemon GO is also justified by the fact that we are nearing Pokemon’s 30th Anniversary, and it’s rumored to focus on the first Pokemon games. This means that there’s a high chance for Mewtwo to return in the 2026 Pokémon Go Fest Global, as it’s one of the first legendary Pokemon that was introduced in Red and Blue. However, there’s no guarantee, as it can also be limited to location-based events.

Hopefully, we will get more detailed information as we get closer to the release dates. Are you excited for Mewtwo in Pokemon GO? Let us know in the comments.