Massive Fortnite Ban Wave Hits Players as Thousands Banned After Delulu Launch

Fortnite is known to hand out bans to players who exploit the game’s economy system, perform XP exploits, or use third-party aimbot hardware in competitive lobbies. Over the years, Epic has handed out bans, even to popular content creators like Tfue, who purchased accounts with original skins, which goes against Epic’s terms.

However, each year, the devs crack down on toxic behavior reports as well as remove accounts accused of cheating, mainly in ranked matches. To mitigate such issues, Epic’s moderation team has been hard at work to introduce quicker resolutions to reports.

But Fortnite’s latest mode, Delulu, has been a playground for such toxic players who are using the Proximity Chat feature to abuse players or even calling them racial slurs, all of which goes against Epic’s terms of service. As a result, thousands of reports poured in, and a new ban wave has started where Epic is banning accounts more actively.

Toxic Fortnite Players Handed Bans Through Delulu Mode Voice Reports

Fortnite is handing out bans to toxic players who have been reported by other players in the Proximity Chat-enabled Delulu mode lobbies. When Delulu launched, Epic had requested players to use the voice reporting feature actively to report players who exhibit such behavior during matches.

Earlier today, the Fortnite Status account posted an update on that front, reporting that thousands of players have already been banned this weekend via this feature, and more bans will keep rolling in as reports arrive.

Talking about the ban period, players affected by this ban wave will receive anywhere from two weeks to a month-long ban from competitive or ranked lobbies, to ensure they don’t ruin the Cash Cups or even Delulu experiences for other players. However, for more severe reports, Epic may issue temporary account bans, which may restrict you from using Fortnite altogether.

Still, if you feel your behavior has been fair and you’ve been issued a false ban, you can appeal a ban on Epic’s website, which could help lift the said ban. Moreover, if you’re concerned about receiving a ban for using tricks like the latest Delulu Victory Umbrella exploit, fret not, you most likely won’t receive a ban for that.

