Marvel Rivals Nerfs These Two Deadly Mutants Into Oblivion In Latest Patch

It’s been a week since Marvel Rivals Season 3 has been out, and players are already experimenting with a revamped meta and hero team-ups that were added with the update. Phoenix, the new Duelist hero, has finally been introduced to the roster and is soaring with her cosmic flames on the battlefield.

While her damage stats and Ult’s effectiveness are debatable, and we can go on talking about it, her team-up with Wolverine that gives the berserker a flaming boost has been quite overpowering ever since its introduction. As a result, NetEase is deploying a patch that addresses their skills and balances them into oblivion.

Latest Marvel Rivals Patch Hits Wolverine and Primal Flame Team-Up With Massive Nerfs

According to the latest Marvel Rivals July 17 Balance Adjustments post, Wolverine and his team-up ability with Phoenix have received a massive rework, where the Duelist’s effectiveness against enemies is further nerfed than his already OP status in lobbies. While Wolverine is infamous for being the most banned character in competitive matches, this nerf further brings relief to those who despise his presence in a team composition.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

As per the post, “Wolverine’s new Team-Up Ability with Phoenix has been bringing a bit too much heat to Vanguards. This duo’s combined power has led to battles for Vanguards feeling less like a hero’s journey and more like a mutiny, potentially sidelining key Vanguard heroes. To restore balance and keep the fight epic, we’re nerfing Wolverine’s Team-Up Ability and dialing down his threat level against the Vanguards in this update.”

When it comes to stats, here’s how they look for Wolverine after the latest round of nerfs:

Increase Berserk Claw Strike Base Damage from 6 to 8.

Reduce Percentage Damage per attack at maximum Rage from 4.5% to 3.5%.

Increase Regenerative Healing Factor cooldown from 90s to 105s.

Increase cooldown reduction from 10s to 12s when participating in KOs.

Reduce Lifesteal gained during Phoenix Warrior from 33% to 25%. (Primal Force Team-Up with Phoenix)

This means that while Wolverine gets a 2 DMG increase in Base Damage, his percentage damage has been reduced by 1%. Furthermore, it now takes 10 seconds longer for Wolverine’s Regenerative Healing to kick in and a 2-second increase in his cooldown reduction if he gets a KO.

However, one nerf that the community has wanted for a long time was to his lifesteal ability while he’s in Primal Force team-up mode, where he can inflict burn damage to his enemies. Now, Wolverine will only be able to steal 25% health from his enemies, which is still a tad bit higher than where players want it to be.

Still, Wolverine stands as a definitive banable character for the larger Marvel Rivals player base due to his ability to shred tanks in seconds and at the same time steal health from enemies in his Phoenix state.