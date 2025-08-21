Marvel Rivals August 21 Update Patch Notes: Resource Rumble Game Mode, New Skins and More

Marvel Rivals released Season 3.5 on August 8, 2025, bringing the vampire hunter Blade as a dynamic new duelist hero. This season, centered on the cosmic clash between the Phoenix Force and Symbiotes, features players participating in numerous event-based passes, unlocking items such as the Symbiote Thing costume and Hela’s Queen in Black skin.

As the season advances, excitement grows for the August 21 update, which will introduce the thrilling Resource Rumble game mode to the Klyntar: Throne of Knull map. Here are the full patch notes for the update, as well as what fans can expect from it.

Unlike the Season 3.5 launch on August 8, which required 2-3 hours of server maintenance, this upgrade will not require any downtime. According to an official Marvel Rivals announcement, users only need to update their game client to gain access to the new content.

The update size for this patch is rumored to be around 4.3 GB, so make sure you have enough space on your device and a good internet connection. This seamless method ensures that gaming is not disrupted, allowing players to immediately enter the new mode and event.

Klyntar: Throne of Knull Map

Image Credit: X0XLeak/NetEase Games

A new Klyntar: Throne of Knull map is coming on August 21, 9 AM UTC, with its latest patch.

After Phoenix descended onto the battlefield, Knull fully awakened. Yet, even the god of darkness is not free, bound by the lingering force of the Phoenix, Knull must remain on his throne, locked in a struggle to consume the searing flame.

The balance of power hangs by a thread. Will you rise to the challenge, face the unstoppable might of Knull, and find a way to drain his strength? Step into the light and confront the darkness; the fate of the flame rests in your hands.

This map will be available in the brand new Resource Rumble game mode, which is also arriving with this patch.

Resource Rumble Game Mode

Klyntar’s Resource Rumble game mode is finally coming on August 21, 9 AM UTC.

In the game mode, the Symbiotes tremble under Knull’s rising power as he awakens. Now, the core of Klyntar is shifting, and every second counts. Team-Up, seize the power in the Symbiote Codex, weaken Knull’s grip on his world, and surge ahead through the Hel Gate, Breeding Caverns, and Throne of Knull! The fastest team wins, so don’t get left behind!

The game mode has three Random Unlocking Mission areas, where two limited resource areas unlock first. The teams battle for the scrap, and “Hijack Area” unlocks, where you steal the enemies’ Stockpiles and fight for total control. The Team that gathered enough resources wins.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

New Ancient Powers Awaken Event Pass and Iron Man Extrembiote Skin

The Ancient Powers Awaken event pass, which releases on August 21, includes an exciting mini-pass alongside the Resource Rumble mode on the Klyntar: Throne of Knull map. Running until September 12, this event allows users to earn items by collecting XP in Quick Match and Competitive Play modes.

The highlight is a free Doctor Strange skin, Old Man Strange, which can be unlocked via the free reward track and requires no purchase, only consistent gameplay to level up. Premium pass subscribers have access to unique Venom and Iron Fist skins as the pass costs around 690 Lattice ($7).

Furthermore, a new Iron Man Extrembiote Armor skin is also releasing in the Shop that players can purchase, and is the character’s own take on the symbiote crossover running wild this season.

Hero Adjustments and Balance Changes

Blade gets a major buff:

Increase Lifesteal gained during Bloodline Awakening from 60% to 65%

Reduce self-healing reduction from 40% to 35%.

Human Torch’s flames are nerfed:

Reduce Flame Field (right-click on terrain) Damage Over Time from 25/s to 20/s

Reduce Pyro-Prison Damage Over Time from 50/s to 40/s

Loki’s illusions get a nerf:

Reduce Mystical Missile damage dealt by Loki and his illusions to enemies from 30 to 25. (Healing for teammates remains unchanged.)

Are you excited for the latest Marvel Rivals patch? Let us know in the comments below!