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Marvel Rivals August 20 Update Patch Notes: New Skins, Hero Fixes, and More

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Phoenix Viridian Vogue Skin in Marvel Rivals
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • Marvel Rivals version 20260820 update arrives on August 20, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.
  • The new update includes skin bundles for Cyclops, Phoenix, and Cyclops.
  • There is no server downtime for the August 20 update.
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After launching the second wave of Summer Skins last week, NetEase Games is back with another minor content drop. The power couple, Cyclops and Phoenix, are getting new skin bundles along with Daredevil. A few adjustments to certain heroes have also been made in the latest update. So, check out the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the August 20 update (version 20260820) here.

Marvel Rivals August 20 Update Downtime Details

Marvel Rivals Season 9.5‘s second content drop goes live on August 20, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

As usual, there will be no server downtime as it is not a major seasonal update. So, quickly update the game when the update rolls out and hop back into the game.

Marvel Rivals Version 20260820 Full Patch Notes

New In-Store Items

Marvel Rivals August 20 update skin bundles
Image Credit: NetEase Games

Here are all the new Marvel Rivals skin bundles that will become available in the in-game store when the August 20 update goes live soon:

Limited Time: August 21, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC to September 18, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC

Available From: August 21, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

  • Loki’s Twisted Team-Up: A bug in which Lady Loki‘s lower-body animations would deform when using the Hela Team-Up Ability (Villain’s Illusion) has now been fixed.
  • Hela’s Zero-G Stall: The issue where Hela becomes incapacitated when casting Astral Flock after rising in Thoth’s Wrath zones on Wakanda maps has now been fixed as well.

And that’s everything new coming to Marvel Rivals in the August 20 update. Let us know your thoughts about the new costumes for the couple, Cyclops and Phoenix, in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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