Marvel Rivals August 20 Update Patch Notes: New Skins, Hero Fixes, and More

After launching the second wave of Summer Skins last week, NetEase Games is back with another minor content drop. The power couple, Cyclops and Phoenix, are getting new skin bundles along with Daredevil. A few adjustments to certain heroes have also been made in the latest update. So, check out the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the August 20 update (version 20260820) here.

Marvel Rivals Season 9.5‘s second content drop goes live on August 20, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

As usual, there will be no server downtime as it is not a major seasonal update. So, quickly update the game when the update rolls out and hop back into the game.

Marvel Rivals Version 20260820 Full Patch Notes

New In-Store Items

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Here are all the new Marvel Rivals skin bundles that will become available in the in-game store when the August 20 update goes live soon:

Cyclops – Elegant Eye Bundle

Phoenix – Viridian Vogue Bundle

Limited Time: August 21, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC to September 18, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC

Daredevil – Attorney at Law Bundle

Available From: August 21, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

Loki’s Twisted Team-Up : A bug in which Lady Loki‘s lower-body animations would deform when using the Hela Team-Up Ability (Villain’s Illusion) has now been fixed.

: A bug in which Lady Loki‘s lower-body animations would deform when using the Hela Team-Up Ability (Villain’s Illusion) has now been fixed. Hela’s Zero-G Stall: The issue where Hela becomes incapacitated when casting Astral Flock after rising in Thoth’s Wrath zones on Wakanda maps has now been fixed as well.

And that’s everything new coming to Marvel Rivals in the August 20 update. Let us know your thoughts about the new costumes for the couple, Cyclops and Phoenix, in the comments below.