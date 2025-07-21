Marvel to Recast Tony Stark, Steve Rogers and The X-Men in a Bold Move to Reboot MCU

Marvel is moving towards one of the biggest events in Marvel Comics history, Secret Wars. Now, I know, we’ve got movies like The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers Doomsday before the release of Secret Wars, but on the other side of this massive comic book event, something truly unexpected is waiting for us. In a recent update, it has been revealed that Kevin Feige is set to recast characters such as Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, the X-Men, and other major Marvel characters. So, without further ado, let me tell you all about this new update.

Recently, Kevin Feige held a press conference where he confirmed (via Deadline) that after the release of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027, Marvel is set to recast all the X-Men, and the OG ones will have their final run with the upcoming Avengers movies.

Following their appearance, a brand new cast will be brought in to play the beloved mutants of the Marvel universe for the upcoming X-Men movie directed by Jake Schreier. According to Kevin, Marvel Studios is going to use the story of Secret Wars, where multiple timelines converge and turn into something new altogether, to restart the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In his comment, Kevin said-

“We’re utilizing that story not just to round out the stories we’ve been telling post-‘Endgame,’ just as importantly and you can look at the at the ‘Secret Wars’ comics for where that takes you it very, very much sets us up for the future,” Feige said. ‘Endgame,’ literally, was about endings. ‘Secret Wars’ is about is about beginnings.”

Is Marvel Recasting Tony Stark and Steve Rogers?

Now, if you think that recasting the X-Men is a massive move, you are so not ready for what comes next. In the same conference, Kevin Feige gave us another massive update where he revealed that Marvel will be recasting characters like Tony Stark and Steve Rogers in the future to portray Iron Man and Captain America. When he was asked if Marvel is going into a full reboot, Kevin stated that it’s not exactly a reboot but more like a reset. He elaborated by saying-

“Reboot is a scary word, reboot can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. Reset, singular timeline, we’re thinking along those lines.”

So, by the looks of it, there is a good chance that Marvel might end up recasting literally everybody, but the question here is if that would be a good idea or not. Now, if we talk about my personal opinion, I believe that it indeed is a very bold movie and could cost Marvel Studios dearly, but it can also work out really well. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.