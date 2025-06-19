Events of Fantastic Four First Steps Will Lead Directly to Avengers Doomsday, Confirms Kevin Feige

The Fantastic Four are set to return to the big screen with Marvel, and with all the mystery surrounding its plot and where it will lead, anticipation is at an all-time high. Now, while fans are busy coming up with theories about how the Fantastic Four: First Steps might introduce us to Doctor Doom in some way, Kevin Feige himself has come up and confirmed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directly connected to Avengers Doomsday and here’s everything you should know about this reveal.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Recently, Disney held their panel at CineEurope and dropped a bunch of exciting details about both ongoing and upcoming projects. But one of the biggest highlights was Fantastic Four: First Steps, brought to the stage by none other than Kevin Feige. According to Deadline, while talking about the movie, Feige also confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday is currently filming in London and is on track for its December 2026 release. He went on to reveal that the events of Fantastic Four: First Steps will directly lead into Avengers: Doomsday. And just like that, he left us all hanging, because now, it’s open season for fan theories and speculation.

After the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts, fans have been speculating that the Fantastic Four ship seen landing on Earth might not be carrying the team at all. Instead, it could’ve been taken by Doctor Doom as a means of escape. This could be how he ends up on Earth-616 and kicks off the events of Avengers: Doomsday. But since Kevin Feige refused to spill any more details about this reveal, we can’t say anything for sure. So, I guess we’ll have to wait until July 25, 2025, to look for more clues.