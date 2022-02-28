Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop Launched in India; Check out the Details Here!

Lenovo has introduced the new “Legion Slim 7” gaming laptop in India. The laptop, which launched initially in the global market last year, is touted to be the world’s first slimmest gaming laptop weighing under 2 kg. The laptop comes with a Ryzen processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, a 165Hz display, and more.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7: Specs and Features

The Legion Slim 7 sports a 15.6-inch WQHD IPS display with support for a 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits of brightness, 100% sRGB, and Dolby Vision. The display has an anti-glare coating, slim bezels on three sides, and a significantly thicker lower bezel to accommodate the Legion branding. Other design elements are a laser-engraved Legion logo on the lid and a 180-degree hinge too.

It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processor, along with an RTX 3060 GPU. This brings in features like ray tracing and more features. The Legion AI Engine introduces a number of enhanced AI capabilities. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box. You can check out some of the best Windows 11 features via the linked article.

There is support for up to 24GB DDR4-3200 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The laptop comes with a 720p web camera with Privacy Shutter and dual stereo speakers (2W each) with High Definition (HD) Audio and Nahimic 3D audio.

The Legion Slim 7 is backed by a 71Wh battery, which is claimed to last up to 8 hours on a single charge. The device also supports Rapid Charge Pro fast charging. There’s support for an RGB TrueStrike Keyboard and Legion Coldfront 3.0 for thermal management with the ability for users to control the fan speed and voltage flow.

Additionally, Lenovo has collaborated with Microsoft to provide users with 3 months of Game Pass for free for access to over 100 high-quality PC games.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 laptop comes with a price tag of Rs 1,44,900 in India and is now available to buy via Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive stores, and all online and offline channel partners. It comes in a single Shadow Black color option.