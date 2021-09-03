Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro with Intel and AMD CPUs, Alexa Support Launched in India

After launching the gaming-focused IdeaPad Gaming 3i (2021) laptop in India recently, Lenovo has launched its new thin-and-light laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro, in the country today. The laptop is a successor to the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (review) that was launched in India last year and is being offered with both Intel and AMD CPU configurations.

So, before going to the price and availability of the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro in India, let’s take a quick look at the key specs and features of the laptop.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro Launched in India

Design and Display

Starting with the design, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro looks pretty similar to its predecessor. The device comes with a clean design, and that means there is no large branding on the lid. There is just the subtle Lenovo logo that resides at the bottom right corner of the lid. The 14-inch variant is only 17.9mm thin and weighs around 1.8 kg. The 16-inch model, on the other hand, is 18.4mm thick and weighs 1.9 kg.

Coming to the display, Lenovo is offering IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro in two variants – a 14-inch model and a 16-inch model. The 14-inch variant boasts a 2.2K IPS LCD panel, while the 16-inch model features a WQXGA IPS panel. The former has a peak brightness of 300 nits, and the 16-inch variant has a peak brightness of 350 nits. However, both the displays come with narrow bezels, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and support for a 100% sRGB color gamut. The highest-end model features a display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, while the lower-end models support 60Hz refresh rate.

Internals

Under the hood, the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro packs up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor or up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. For graphics processing, users can choose between Nvidia GeForce, Intel Iris XE, or AMD Radeon GPUs. The laptop also packs up to 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. You can check out the various configurations in the image below.

Battery and Other Smart Features

Coming to the battery, the lower-end models of the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro pack an integrated 56.5Wh battery, while the highest-end model with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 has a bigger 75Wh battery.

Other than these, the device comes with various smart features such as automatic power on and facial recognition functions via Windows Hello. As for the audio performance, the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro packs two user-facing speakers that support Dolby Atmos. Moreover, there are dual-array microphones onboard the device that allows users to access Microsoft’s Cortana or Amazon’s Alexa. Plus, with support for Alexa, users will be able to control various smart home devices using voice commands via the laptop. Moreover, the laptop comes with a large trackpad, a backlit keyboard, and improved ergonomics for a comfortable user experience. It runs the Windows 10 Home OS out-of-the-box, which is upgradeable to Windows 11.

Price and Availability

Now, turning to the price of the latest Lenovo laptop, the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro starts at Rs. 77,990 in India. It comes in a Storm Grey color option and is currently available to buy from Lenovo.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline retail stores across the country.