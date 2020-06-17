Lenovo has today launched the world’s first Windows 10 laptop with 5G connectivity. Dubbed the ‘Lenovo Flex 5G’, it’s a 2-in-1 convertible laptop, that offers 24 hours of battery life.

The Lenovo Flex 5G comes with a 14-inch display that is offered in both Full HD and UHD resolutions. The display features a 16:9 aspect ratio, and is rated at 300nits of brightness as well. Under the hood, you’ll get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and an Adreno 680 GPU. For storage, you can configure the laptop with up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

As the specs suggest, this laptop isn’t aimed at people who need intense processing power or gaming capabilities. This is more of a on-the-go laptop, thanks to its 5G connectivity and the 24 hour battery life that Lenovo claims. The laptop has a 60Whr battery pack.

The Lenovo Flex 5G also comes with a 720p webcam with a privacy cover. Moreover, you get an additional IR camera, and a fingerprint scanner for Windows Hello logins. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5, two USB-C ports, a SIM card slot for 5G, and a headphone/mic combo port.

Pricing for the Lenovo Flex 5G starts at $1,399 in the US. You will be able to buy it exclusively through Verizon, starting June 18. Meanwhile, the laptop will be available in other global markets later this year.