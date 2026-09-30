Latest Minecraft Preview Adds Ice Caves, Frostbite Mob, and More

The brand-new frozen biome shown in the recent Minecraft Live is now available for testing in the Bedrock Editions with the latest preview. The Minecraft Preview 26.60.29 is live, and you can download it to have an early look at the Ice Caves biome, dangerous Icicles, flowing Ice Crystals, and a new hostile mob called the Frostbite.

Alongside these features, the latest Minecraft preview introduces the new Freezing mob effect, Ice Balls, and several cold-themed mechanics to the underground world. These are currently experimental features for the upcoming 26.4 update, as revealed in Minecraft Live in September.

Minecraft’s New Ice Cave Biome Is Now Available to Test

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

The biggest addition in the latest Bedrock Preview is definitely the Ice Cave, a new Minecraft biome that generates underneath the colder regions of the Overworld. These caves primarily consist of Packed Ice and Calcite blocks with large Icicles hanging from the ceiling. Note that with enough torches and sufficient heat levels, the Icicles can fall from the ceiling and cause damage.

Throughout the biome, you will find snow patches and the new Ice Crystals that act as a faint light source block in Minecraft. The Stone and Deepslate blocks act as a source for mining ores here. However, there will not be any Dirt, Granite, or Glow Lichen blocks, as you would normally encounter in regular cave structures.

Minecraft Adds a New Zombie That Can Freeze You

The Bedrock Preview 26.60.29 also introduces the Frostbite mob in Minecraft. It’s a new zombie variant designed for cold environments that can switch between melee and ranged attacks. While it uses basic punches for melee, it can apply the Freezing mob effect.

The Freezing effect can cause players to shake, reduce their jump height, and gradually freeze before taking damage. One way to evade this is by wearing leather armor. Although the leather armor can stop freezing, it doesn’t stop the effect from being applied.

Coming to its ranged attack choices, the Frostbite can throw Ice Balls at you that can cause knockback and deal more damage if you’re standing at close range. So, if you’re able to defeat the Frostbite, it drops the Ice Balls, allowing you to collect them, which can later be used as an ingredient for the potion of Freezing.

Apart from the Frostbite, you will encounter the usual hostile mobs found in caves, such as spiders, skeletons, and zombies. Interestingly, Zombies and Husks that enter Powder Snow can transform into Frostbites, a similar transformation you often see for the Drowned mobs in the game.

So, that wraps up all the upcoming features in the Minecraft 26.4 update releasing in December, 2026. Did you know that the Sift is a new dimension in Minecraft coming in 2027? What are your predictions for the newest mobs there? Tell us in the comments below.