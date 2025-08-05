Larian Studios Just Revealed How Baldur’s Gate 3 Will Never Go Dry on Content

It’s been 2 years since Baldur’s Gate 3 was officially released, and to date, they have sold over 15 million copies across all platforms. However, their biggest success story has been their ability to retain a large part of their player base for such a long time. The game continues to consistently hit more than 60,000 peak player count on Steam for months now. Where other AAA games have failed, Larian Studios cracked the formula to never go dry on content! So, what’s their secret recipe for long-term player retention? Let’s find out!

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Latest Mod Support Ensures Game Will Never Have Content Drought

Although Larian Studios often releases patch fixes for BG3, their last major gameplay patch was released back in April, which was also their ‘final’ gameplay patch. So, how have they retained their players since then? The masterstroke came with their last patch, which added the Baldur’s Gate 3 toolkit, allowing mod support. While many gaming studios continue to fear adding official mod support, Larian Studios thought otherwise, and it has paid off massively for them.

Image Credit: Larian Studios

In just over three months since the BG3 Toolkit was released, 265 million mods have been downloaded! The developer also boasted about an unprecedented 8.5k mods being uploaded by their community. That’s basically 8.5k free content for the game that continues to increase every day!

Image Credit: Larian Studios

The mods have obviously played a major role in sustaining the player base of Baldur’s Gate 3. To continue the game’s success without another major gameplay patch in the near future, Larian Studios has decided to further update the Toolkit. This will give modders more freedom going forward, and players can continuously enjoy new content.

More Games Should Start Adding Official Mod Support

Although mods have always been a thing for games, most game developers continue to avoid adding official support for them. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a prime example where good games can continue to thrive with mod support even after years without any new official content. Another major example is Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which has stood the test of time against all odds. That game has the most dedicated modding community, keeping it relevant even after a decade.

So, what is stopping other companies from adding mod support to their games? Tell us your opinion on mods in the comment section below.