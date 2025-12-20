KochiKame Celebrates 50 Years With a Brand-New Anime Adaptation

Osamu Akimoto’s KochiKame was one of the longest-running comedy manga in the history of Japanese manga. It also received an anime adaptation from Gallop Studios, which lasted for over 370 episodes. Over the years, KochiKame has gone on to become a classic gag comedy series. It remains widely popular even these days, and to celebrate its 50th anniversary, a special KochiKame project has been announced at the Jump Festa 2026 event today.

A New KochiKame Anime Adaptation Announced at Jump Festa 2026

2026 marks 50 years of the amazing Kochikame manga series. The previous anime adaptation of KochiKame ended in 2026, and now KochiKame is set to receive a new anime adaptation after a decade from the same Studio Gallop. Furthermore, the new Kochikame anime will feature a new cast and upgraded visuals.

Image Credit: Studio Gallop (via KochiKame website)

Lately, all the classic anime titles such as Yaiba, Ranma 1/2, etc have been getting their remakes. Now, it’s KochiKame’s turn, and fans can soon enjoy Ryotsu Kankichi’s escapades in a modern look.

Currently, only the anime production has been confirmed, and we will soon find out the potential release date of the new KochiKame anime in the upcoming months.