Jumanji 3 Has Entered Production, Dwayne Johnson Confirms

The original Jumanji was released in 1995, and following that, a reboot called Welcome to the Jungle arrived in 2017. Initially, fans of the classic film had low expectations, but as soon as the movie was released, they couldn’t help but praise it. We have three Jumanji movies in total, and the fourth is currently in production. Here’s all you need to know.

Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Final Chapter of Jumanji Is in Development

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recently posted a video of the cast table read of Jumanji 3 that happened in Los Angeles. The post also revealed that the upcoming film will end the franchise’s saga. He also mentioned how much the cast has missed working with each other.

“What a massive, fun, heartfelt adventure. Feels emotionally appropriate for our beloved JUMANJI franchise to end on this beautiful grace note of our final film.”

Jake Kasdan, the one to direct Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, has returned to direct the final movie. Besides him, the original cast of the rebooted franchise has also returned. These include Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Dwayne Johnson, of course. The creators haven’t yet settled on a title, so everyone knows the new film as Untitled Jumanji: The Next Level Sequel.

We do not have a major clue about the story as of yet, except for the events that were teased in the mid-credit scene of The Next Level. Remember, the animals from the games entering the real world? So, there is a chance we’ll see the game world bleed into the real world in Jumanji 3. Well, if it happens for real, expect to witness some wilder action sequences with the chaos getting out of hand. Besides that, as the film will be the last for Jumanji fans, expect it to feature bigger twists and emotional payoffs.