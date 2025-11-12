A Werewolf by Night Sequel in the Works at Marvel Studios

Marvel has a massive band of superheroes, but at the same time, the pages of Marvel comics hide certain monsters that have not been explored yet to their full potential. Werewolf by Night brought us a short but thrilling glimpse into that side of Marvel, which makes it pretty self-explanatory why this short film was such a success. Now, after quite some time, it is confirmed that Marvel Studios is developing a follow-up to Werewolf by Night, and here is everything you should know about.

Michael Giacchino Will Return to Direct Werewolf by Night Follow-Up

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via Disney Plus Press)

Werewolf by Night was Marvel’s first special presentation released back in 2022 on Disney+. As I mentioned above, this short movie opened brand new doors to a side of Marvel that has been largely unexplored, except for in a few instances, such as Moon Knight and Doctor Strange. What made it special was its being in black and white and created in the fashion of a noir horror movie, paying homage to the classic monster movies, and it was all the brilliance of one man, director Michael Giacchino.

Now, it has been confirmed by Deadline that Michael Giacchino will return to direct the Werewolf by Night sequel. Even though we don’t have any details regarding the plot as of now, fans are really hoping to see characters such as Ted/Man-Thing (Carey Jones), Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and, of course, the werewolf in question, AKA Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), return to our screens.

There is a possibility that we could see some new faces this time around, so let’s wait and see what Marvel has in store for us, and we will update you guys as soon as we have further details.