Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 10 Release Time and Date (Countdown Timer)

It feels like Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo just started, but here we are reaching the 10th chapter milestone. Gege Akutami is making steady progress with his spin-off manga, and the much-awaited flashback of the Simurians was revealed in the series. Now it’s time to return to the present timeline and explore the co-existence conflict with Tsurgi and Yuka. Thus, discover the release date and time of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo chapter 10 for your region here.

There is no break this week, so JJK fans can look forward to reading the new chapter this weekend. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo chapter 10 will be simul-published on November 9, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT (or 11:00 AM ET).

Release time in the US: 8:00 AM PT on November 9, 2025

8:00 AM PT on November 9, 2025 Release time in the UK: 4:00 PM BST on November 9, 2025

4:00 PM BST on November 9, 2025 Release time in Australia: 2:00 AM AEST on November 9, 2025

2:00 AM AEST on November 9, 2025 Release time in the Philippines: 11:00 PM PHT on November 9, 2025

11:00 PM PHT on November 9, 2025 Release time in India: 08:30 PM IST on November 9, 2025

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 10 Countdown Timer

Feel free to use our countdown timer to track the release of JJK Modulo chapter 10 on manga reading platforms:

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 10 Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds JJK Modulo chapter 10 is out now! You can read the latest chapter on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump or Shueisha’s Manga Plus for free!

What to Expect from JJK Modulo Chapter 10?

The ninth chapter was a significant one, as it finally shed light on mysteries such as why Cross and Maru left their planet, what Mul is, and also the Third Eye of the Simurians. Maru and Cross finally began their travel to Earth at the end of the previous chapter.

Image Credit: Jump Comics (via X/@jujutsu_PR)

We highly anticipate that the next chapter will bring us back to the existential conflict between humans and Simurians. Will Maru and Cross carry on the idea of Daura by considering the humans as neighbors? We have to wait and find out in chapter 10.

The latest chapters of JJK Modulo will be simul-published on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump or Shueisha’s Manga Plus, and you can read the new chapters for free. That said, let us know your predictions for Modulo chapter 10 in the comments below.