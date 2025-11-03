Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 9: What Is Mul?

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is getting exciting with each passing chapter. Also, those who believed that they knew everything about the JJK universe are being overwhelmed by the sequel, which introduces new things in almost every chapter. For instance, the new one kicked off by showing exactly what the Third Eye of the Simurian race is. While we focused on this, we came across another thing we were unfamiliar with: Mul. So, what is it? Let’s delve deeper to find out.

What Is Mul in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo?

Image Credit: Viz Media (via X/@shonenjump)

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 9 suggests that Mul is a powerful ore that can transform Cursed Energy into any kind of power. So, after the Deskunta invaded the Mul mines, they earned huge profits.

The chapter also reveals that the fight between Deskunta and Lumers was not a religious thing. Instead, it was to stop Deskunta’s greed for Mul. Basically, they wanted to acquire the material just for profits without knowing what it is actually capable of. Later, after winning the fight against Dhura, Dabra told everybody that the deceased Simurian had left something for them. After that, he takes them to the Canal and points to the stones, stating that these are Mul.

Dabra said that there is a possibility that Dhura encountered the material while building the canal. However, he knew that if he said anything about it, the Deskunta people would learn of it and acquire them again. He was so smart that he knew that the place where they were building the canal was the home to Karyan, so Deskunta would never get suspicious.

Dhura wanted to give Lumer the respect that they lost years ago, so he didn’t say a word about Mul. Maru realizes that Dhura once said that even when he dies, someone else would take the mantle and build something better from the canal to restore the Lumers.